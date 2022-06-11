Covid-19 Surge In India: No New Variant Detected, No Need To Panic, Say Experts

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country, health experts have said there is no need to panic as no new variant of concern has been detected and the surge so far is limited in a few districts. Besides this, the rise in infections is not associated with a rise in hospitalisations and deaths.

Experts said Covid-inappropriate behavior and people being unenthusiastic about coronavirus vaccine booster doses have possibly increased the pool of population susceptible to the infection.

They also flagged increased mobility due to the summer holidays, easing of travel restrictions both nationally and internationally, and full-fledged opening up of economic activities for the spread of infection among vulnerable individuals.

"First of all, we have not found any new variant of concern. India now has BA.4 and BA.5, in addition to BA.2, which have slightly higher transmissibility as compared to the other Omicron sub-lineages," said Dr NK Arora, chairman of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).

Seventeen districts in the country, including seven in Kerala and five in Mizoram, are reporting a weekly Covid positivity rate of more than 10 per cent. While in 24 districts, including seven in Kerala and four each in Maharashtra and Mizoram, the weekly positivity rate is between 5-10 per cent, an official source told PTI.

Dr Arora added, "There is another dimension to it and that is, the infection is limited to metros and big cities with a high population density. The important thing is that most of the people who are getting infected these days are immunised and have a common cold and a mild influenza-like illness.

"There is no need to panic, but one must remember that Covid is very much around us and we need to adhere to Covid-appropriate behavior and particularly, avoid crowded places and also make masks an integral part of our day-to-day living."

With a single-day rise of 8,329 cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,32,13,435 on Friday, according to the Union health ministry. The top 10 states and Union territories of concern in terms of an increasing positivity rate are Kerala, Mizoram, Goa, Maharashtra, Delhi, Haryana, Sikkim, and Chandigarh, Karnataka, and Himachal Pradesh.

Six states and Union territories — Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu — have more than 1,000 active Covid cases. AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said although there is a rise in the number of cases, there is no associated increase in hospitalisation or deaths.

He said, "So the rise in the number of cases is not a cause of worry at the moment. But we should not let our guard down and must focus on aggressive testing so as not to miss out on any emerging variant."

Studies conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and other international research institutions have suggested that the antibody level wanes after around six months of the primary vaccination with both doses and giving a booster increases the immune response.

Dr Nivedita Gupta, ICMR's head of epidemiology and communicable diseases division, said, "We need to remember that Covid-19 is not over yet and there is a need to ensure complete vaccination of all individuals, including precaution doses. Vaccination prevents severe infections, hospitalization, and death."

"The rise so far is limited to certain districts and is localized, but it is important to ensure proper containment efforts, restrictions, social distancing, and Covid-appropriate behavior in those areas to control the spread of the infection."

(With PTI inputs)