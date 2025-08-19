Ex-SC Judge B. Sudershan Reddy Named INDIA Bloc’s Vice Presidential Candidate

1. The election was necessitated following the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on health grounds.
Former Supreme Court judge B. Sudershan Reddy has been declared the Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition INDIA bloc, setting the stage for a contest against the NDA nominee, Tamil Nadu Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan.
Announcing the candidature on Tuesday, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge described Justice Reddy as “one of India’s most distinguished and progressive jurists.” He highlighted the former judge’s long career spanning multiple courts, including his tenure as a judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, and later as a judge of the Supreme Court.
“He has been a consistent and courageous champion of social, economic and political justice,” Kharge said. “Many of his judgments reflect his concern for the poor and his commitment to protecting the Constitution and fundamental rights.”
Justice Reddy, known for his progressive rulings, is widely respected in legal circles. His nomination marks the INDIA bloc’s attempt to project a candidate with strong constitutional credentials against the NDA’s Radhakrishnan.
The Vice Presidential election is expected to see a sharp contest between the ruling and opposition alliances.