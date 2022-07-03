Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Even Kasab Didn’t Have So Much Security: Aaditya Thackeray On Protection For Rebel Sena MLAs

We have not seen such security before in Mumbai. Why are you scared? Is someone going to run away? Why so much fear, Aaditya Thackeray said as the Shinde group MLAs reached Vidhan Bhavan in special buses.

undefined
Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 1:05 pm

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday targeted the Eknath Shinde-led government on the stringent security arrangements in place for rebel Shiv Sena MLAs as they entered the Vidhan Bhavan premises from a nearby luxury hotel. “We have not seen such security before in Mumbai. Why are you scared? Is someone going to run away? Why so much fear,” Thackeray said as the Shinde group MLAs reached Vidhan Bhavan in special buses.

The four-day old Shiv Sena-BJP government will face the floor test on July 4 during the Assembly session. Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs who support Shinde returned to Mumbai from Goa on Saturday evening on the eve of the Assembly session, and were lodged in a luxury hotel in south Mumbai, where Vidhan Bhavan, venue of the floor test, is located.

Related stories

Maharashtra Crisis: Aaditya Thackeray Says 15-20 Rebel MLAs In Touch, Urging To Be Brought Back To Mumbai

Rebel MLAs Have Monstrous Ambitions, Party Doors Shut For Them, Says Aaditya Thackeray ; Asks Them To Contest Polls Again

Shiv Sena’s Aaditya Thackeray On His Maiden Ayodhya Visit, To Offer Prayers At Ram Temple

As many as 50 MLAs who support Shinde, including 39 rebel legislators of the Shiv Sena, on Saturday evening flew to Mumbai from Goa by a chartered flight. Shinde, who had flown to Goa in the morning, accompanied them back. Shinde also has the support of 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP in the 288-member House. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Aaditya Thackeray Shiv Sena Leader Eknath Shinde Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Vidhan Bhavan Shiv Sena-BJP Government Assembly Session BJP Mumbai City Goa
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India

Outlook-ICARE Rankings 2022: Top 30 Private Law Colleges In India