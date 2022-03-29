Tuesday, Mar 29, 2022
Esther Duflo Underscores Social Security For Elderly

Esther Duflo underlined the importance of ensuring a strong social security system for the most vulnerable sections and in particular the elderly people who live alone.

Noble Laureate Esther Duflo File Photo

Updated: 29 Mar 2022 7:52 pm

Noted economist Esther Duflo, who is part of the Economic Advisory Council to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, on Tuesday underscored the importance of ensuring robust social security to the vulnerable groups including the elderly people living alone.

In her meeting with Chief Minister M K Stalin here, Duflo lauded the state government for pursuing a data driven and evidence-based approach vis-a-vis policy decisions and government investments, an official release here said. 

A Nobel prize winning economist, Duflo appreciated the government for accepting recommendations on revamping the social security pension schemes for vulnerable sections of the population. 

She underlined the importance of ensuring a strong social security system for the most vulnerable sections and in particular the elderly people who live alone. To look into the big challenges faced by such vulnerable segments of the population, continues studies would be undertaken and the outcome shall be useful to devise policy interventions to address issues. 

The economist also praised several other initiatives of the government including the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Thittam', that aims at delivering essential healthcare services at the doorstep of people. 

Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, top government officials participated. 

