Equity Needed To Harness Youth Dividend

India has a short window of time left to take advantage of its youth population dividend. The proportion of youth to the total population peaked in 2016 at 27.9% and is expected to decrease to 22.7% by the year 2036. Kerala and Tamil Nadu are already showing a downward trend. Notably, 52% of youth reside in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan, which are poor states with the greatest potential to create this dividend. However, it requires a “whole of society approach,” where the government, private sector, UN agencies, and civil society work together to forge a path forward in multi-dimensional indicators and multiple sectors. The youth, particularly those from marginalised sections, are invested in the process and hold the potential.