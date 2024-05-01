National

Empty Local Train Derails Nears CSMT Station In Mumbai, No Injuries

An empty local train derailed near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus station in south Mumbai. As per a spokesperson for the Central Railways, no one was injured.

Empty Local Train Derails Nears CSMT Station In Mumbai Photo: X
Due to the train's derailment, services from CSMT to Vadala road have been suspended.

"Due to some unavoidable circumstances Local train in Harbour line section are suspended between CSMT - Vadala Road Passengers are permitted to travel via Mainline between CSMT and Kurla section in Up and Down Direction," read the official tweet issued by the Mumbai division of the Central Railways.

"Passengers travelling for Goregaon/Bandra Harbour Line are permitted to travel Via DDR Western Line in UP and Down Direction," the statement added further.

A similar incident occurred on Monday after a local train derailed while entering the CSMT station. As per a spokesperson from Central Railways, the incident occurred at 11:35 AM.

One trolley of the Panvel-CSMT train derailed at platform number 2. Fortunately, none of the passengers were injured. However, due to the derailment, services on Harbour line were disrupted.

