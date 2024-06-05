Emerging from Tihar: A Growing Threat To The Legacy Politics Of Kashmir

“A big thank you to the people of Srinagar, Pulwama, Gandarbal, Shopian and Budgam for this mandate and faith in me. I am humbled and I am aware of the responsibility that this mandate brings with it. You have spoken democratically and spoken against the decisions of Aug 5, 2019. From here on it is my responsibility to take your voice to the Parliament and to the people of the rest of India. Rest assured, I will represent your sentiments and struggle for the return of our Dignity and rights with complete sincerity,” Mehdi said.