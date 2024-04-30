Elections 2024: Voice Of The Electorate

With the dance of democracy kicking off, the length and breadth of India face glaring questions as they contemplate their electoral choice and exercise their democratic right. Despite pockets across the country recording lower voter turnouts over the first couple of phases of polls, in comparison to 2019, and looming sense of uncertainty defining the trail, the electorate is vocal about their needs and concerns .
As the country braces to participate in the remaining phases, Outlook's next issue on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls adds to our quiver of credible on-ground reportage, in-depth profiles and analyses from a wide range of constituencies across the country.