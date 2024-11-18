Election Wrap: EC Orders Removal Of Jharkhand BJP Video; MVA Has Many CM Faces, Says Congress

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday promised to remove the 50 percent cap on reservations and conduct a caste census in the country.

“Caste census is the biggest issue before us, and we will get it done; it is our central pillar,” Gandhi said at a press conference in Mumbai.

Gandhi described the November 20 Maharashtra assembly elections as a battle of ideologies, and a fight between a few billionaires and the poor.

Many CM faces in MVA? Senior Congress leader and Maharashtra assembly poll candidate Arif Naseem Khan said there are many chief ministerial faces in the Maha Vikas Aghadi, and the alliance will take a decision on it after the election results are announced. In an interview with PTI, Khan said, "The Congress never contests elections by declaring a 'CM face'. We always fight on the basis of development and ideology.”