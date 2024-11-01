BJP alone is contesting 148 assembly seats, the highest among all major political parties. Additionally, 13 BJP leaders are contesting on Shiv Sena (Shinde) tickets and 6 on NCP (Ajit Pawar) tickets, taking the total tally to 167 seats. It has also awarded five seats to smaller allies in the Mahayuti. Shinde’s Sena has fielded candidates in 80 seats and Ajit Pawar's NCP in 53 seats. In the opposition MVA, the Congress is fighting in 103 seats, Sena (UBT) in 89, and NCP (SP) in 87 seats.