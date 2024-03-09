Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

Ministry of Law & Justice in a notification announced that Election Commissioner Arun Goel has resigned with effect from March 9.
The official notification said, "the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024."
Goel resignation comes ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the country. His tenure was till December 2027.
Goel, a retired bureaucrat, was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022.
With the retirement of Anup Pandey in February and Goel's resignation, the three-member EC panel now consists solely of Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.