Eid To Be Celebrated In Kerala, Ladakh On Thursday, Rest Of The County On Apr 11

Delhi's Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that moon was not sighted.

Eid To Be Celebrated In India On Thursday
Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Thursday except Kerala and Ladakh.

Therefore, Eid will be celebrated in India on Thursday and on Wednesday the 30th fast of Ramzan will be observed, he said.

Eid will, however, be celebrated across Kerala and in Leh and Kargil Wednesday.

Muslim clerics in Kerala including Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal and Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar said the Shawwal moon was sighted and so Eid will be celebrated across the state on Wednesday.

Former Imam of Shahi Jama Masjid Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari said there is no news of sighting of the moon of Shawwal.

"Contacts were made in different parts of India - Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Bihar, but the moon was not sighted anywhere," he said.

"Eid will be celebrated on Thursday, April 11," Bukhari said.

Lucknow's Markazi Chand Committee also declared that Eid will be celebrated on April 11 as the moon has not been sighted this evening.

Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated across the world on different days and it is determined by the sighting of the crescent moon which is supposed to denote the start of the Shawwal month in the lunar Islamic calendar.

It marks the end of the fasting month of Ramzan.

