Tuesday, Aug 02, 2022
ED Raids National Herald Assets In Delhi

The ED has recently undertaken the high-profile questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in this case apart from few other Congress politicians.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) PTI

Updated: 02 Aug 2022 1:25 pm

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday raided a dozen locations including the head office of the Congress party-owned National Herald newspaper here as part of an ongoing money laundering probe, officials said.

They said the searches are being carried out under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to "gather additional evidences with regard to the trail of funds".

Officers of the federal agency also searched the 'Herald House' office located at Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, ITO in central Delhi.

The address is registered in the name of Associated Journals Ltd which publishes the newspaper.

The ED has recently undertaken the high-profile questioning of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and her MP son Rahul Gandhi in this case apart from few other Congress politicians.

-With PTI Input

