Sunday, Jan 23, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

ED Planning To Arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal also alleged that whenever the BJP realises that it is losing, it unleashes all the central agencies on its opponents. 

ED Planning To Arrest Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal - PTI

Trending

Updated: 23 Jan 2022 1:40 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he has been informed by sources that the Enforcement Department (ED) may arrest his cabinet minister Satyendar Jain just before assembly elections in Punjab. 

However, he said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers do not fear these agencies as they have done nothing wrong. 

“From our sources we have got to know that right before Punjab polls in coming few days the ED is going to arrest Satyendar Jain (Delhi Health and Home Minister). They are most welcome. Previously too, the Centre had conducted raids at Satyendar Jain but got nothing,” Kejriwal said in a virtual press conference here.

He alleged that whenever the BJP realises that it is losing, it unleashes all the central agencies on its opponents. 

“Since there are elections, raids and arrests will be made. We do not fear such raids and arrests because we have done nothing wrong,” Kejriwal said.

He also said that previously raids were conducted at his premise, his deputy Manish Sisodia's premises, Jain's residence and also AAP's 21 MLAs were arrested but they got nothing. 

Punjab goes to polls on February 20.

Tags

National Arvind Kejriwal Enforcement Directorate (ED) Satyendar Jain Delhi Health Minister
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Tripura Communal Violence: 'Public Spirited Hands' Demanding Unbiased Probe Themselves Unclean, Govt Says

Tripura Communal Violence: 'Public Spirited Hands' Demanding Unbiased Probe Themselves Unclean, Govt Says

RDay Parade: Indian Army Marching Contingents To Display Evolution Of Uniforms, Rifles

The Symbolism Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s Grand Statue At The India Gate

New Letter Says Mukherjee Commission Disregarded Renkoji Temple's Nod For DNA Test Of Ashes: Netaji kin

'Congress' Situation Miserable In UP', Says Mayawati

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hindu holy men eat at a free food distribution camp at the Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati river, during the annual traditional fair of Magh Mela in Prayagraj. Hundreds of thousands of devout Hindus are expected to take holy dips at the confluence during the astronomically auspicious period of over 45 days celebrated as Magh Mela.

Devotees At Magh Mela In Prayagraj

An artist prepares a sculpture of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose ahead of his 125th birth anniversary, in Kolkata.

Kolkata: City Decks Up To Celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th Birth Anniversary Tomorrow

Simona Halep of Romania plays a forehand return to Danka Kovinic of Montenegro during their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 6: Sorana Cirstea, Marin Cilic Big Winners As Daniil Medvedev Enters 4th Round

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held