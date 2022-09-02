ED, IT Department To Soon Conduct Raids In Chhattisgarh For Housing Jharkhand MLAs: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday said the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax (IT) Department would soon carry out raids in the state in retribution to the state housing MLAs of the Jharkhand's ruling coalition.

Fearing poaching by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren faces possible diqualification from state assembly, the Jharkhand Mukti Morch (JMM)-led ruling coalition has parked its MLAs in a resort near Raipur in Chhattisgarh. The Congress and Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) are also part of the coalition.

Baghel told reporters that the BJP does not have faith in democracy. He said Jharkhand MLAs of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) have been housed in a resort on the outskirts of Raipur to protect democracy.

"The BJP does not have faith in democracy. Jharkhand MLAs are staying in Raipur and we have welcomed them. Now, the BJP is protesting against it. My well wishers have informed me that soon the state will see raids by the ED and IT because we have stationed Jharkhand MLAs here to protect democracy," said Baghel.

He further said he knew if he invited these MLAs to Chhattisgarh, the state will face action from central agencies.

Baghel added, "It is a small contribution [towards saving democracy]. They could have gone anywhere, but they came to Chhattisgarh. I was well aware that if I would invite them to stay here, then the state would face action by the ED and IT. But it is necessary to protect democracy. I have been told the ED and IT would shift their focus to Chhattisgarh and raids have happened earlier too [in Chhattisgarh]. Now my sources are confirming that the ED and IT are going to carry out raids here."

The JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand on Tuesday flew its 32 MLAs to Raipur amid the political uncertainty in the state. Soren is facing possible disqualification as an MLA for violating electoral norms by extending a mining lease to himself.

The BJP, the petitioner in the case against Soren, has sought his disqualification for violating Section 9 (A) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.

The issue was referred to the governor and by him to Election Commission (EC), as Article 192 of the Constitution states that on rulings regarding an MLA's disqualification, the question shall be referred to the governor who in turn "shall obtain the opinion of the Election Commission and shall act according to such opinion".

The EC sent its decision to Governor Ramesh Bais on August 25. Though it has not been made public, it has been reported earlier that the EC has recommended Soren's disqualification.

On Wednesday, four MLAs who are also ministers, flew back to Ranchi to attend Thursday's cabinet meeting while another MLA from Ranchi arrived in Chhattisgarh to join his colleagues in the resort. Soren did not accompany the MLAs to Raipur, but some senior JMM leaders are with them, sources added.

Soren's JMM believes the BJP may make a serious attempt to poach MLAs from his party and also the Congress in a bid to topple the government.

Meanwhile, the BJP is protesting in Chhattisgarh against the parking of MLAs. Dozens of its youth wing workers were detained on Friday when they staged a protest in front the resort on the outskirts of Raipur where ruling MLAs from Jharkhand are staying.

The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) protestors reached the entrance of Mayfair Golf resort in Nava Raipur at around 3 pm before being stopped by police.

"There is anarchy in Jharkhand and the law and order situation has collapsed. Girls are not safe anymore. However, the legislators of the ruling UPA coalition are picnicking in Raipur. Chhattisgarh's Congress government that had promised to implement prohibition in the state is serving liquor to Jharkhand MLAs," BJYM state unit president Amit Sahu alleged.

An official said 41 BJYM workers were detained and taken in a bus to Rakhi police station from where they were released unconditionally.

