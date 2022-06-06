Monday, Jun 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Indian Community In Prague

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said that the expansion of the community has also been encouraging.

EAM S Jaishankar Meets Indian Community In Prague
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Jun 2022 11:56 am

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday met the Indian community members here and shared with them developments at home and the state of the bilateral relationship.

Jaishankar is here on the last leg of his two-nation tour to Slovakia and the Czech Republic to impart further momentum in ties with the two central European countries.

Related stories

India Maintaining Its Non-Aligned Policy: S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar Meets US, Japan Counterparts In Tokyo On Sidelines Of Quad Summit

"Delighted to meet the Indian community in Prague. Good to see many of them doing so well. The expansion of the community has also been encouraging. Shared with them developments at home and the state of our bilateral relationship. Count on their continuing support," Jaishankar tweeted.

The external affairs minister arrived in Prague on Saturday from the Slovakian capital Bratislava. On Sunday, Jaishanakar met Czech Finance Minister. The Czech Republic will take over EU Presidency from July 1.

Nearly, 5000 Indian nationals- mostly IT professionals, businesspersonnel and students are residing in Czech Republic. There are several informal associations of Indians/people of Indian origin, who organise community events in association with the Embassy, according to the official figures.

His visit comes at a time when Europe is grappling with the implications of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and persistent efforts by the European countries to convince India to take a tougher position on Moscow for its actions.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement ahead of his departure that Jaishankar’s will discussions with his Czech counterpart will provide an opportunity for a “comprehensive review of our bilateral cooperation".

(with inputs from PTI)

Tags

National External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Bilateral Relationship Indian Community Two-nation Tour Indian Nationals Bilateral Cooperation Russia Ukraine Conflicts Prague India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

Translation In World Literature: Will International Booker Prize Open A Global Window To Hindi Books?

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week

‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ On Amazon Prime Video To 'Aashram 3' On MX Player – Top 5 OTT Films And Shows To Watch This Week