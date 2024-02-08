EAM Jaishankar To Attend Indian Ocean Conference In Perth

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to the Australian city of Perth to attend a two-day conference on the Indian Ocean beginning Friday.

Jaishankar would address the inaugural session of the conference, along with Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong and her Singaporean counterpart Vivian Balakrishnan.

The 'Indian Ocean Conference' is a flagship consultative forum for countries in the region, organised annually by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in association with the India Foundation.

The seventh edition of the conference is being held in Perth on February 9 and 10 in association with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Australian government along with Singapore's S Rajaratnam School of International Studies and Perth-US Asia Centre, according to the MEA.