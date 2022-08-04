Due Electricity Dues Till December 2021 Waived: Punjab Power Minister

Punjab Power Minister Harbhajan Singh on Thursday said the state government has waived outstanding electricity bills of all domestic consumers till December 2021.

A notification has been issued by power utility Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), Singh said in an official statement here. The pending electricity bills till December 31, 2021, of domestic consumers who have not paid their dues till June 30, 2022, have been waived, he added.

The state government had already announced waiving pending electricity bills of domestic consumers till December 31, 2021. The minister further said, "The disconnected power connections, which are not possible to restore, will be issued again by the PSPCL at the request of the applicant".

The charges incurred for the new domestic electricity connections, which are to be paid by the consumers, will also be reimbursed by the Punjab government to the PSPCL, the minister added. He said the Punjab government has been providing 300 units of free electricity since July to all the eligible residents every month.