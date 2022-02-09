Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Dry Weather In Kashmir Over Next Few Days

The minimum temperature in Kashmir, barring Srinagar, settled below the freezing point, even as the Meteorological department predicted mainly dry weather over the next few days, officials said on Wednesday.

Dry Weather In Kashmir Over Next Few Days
Gulmarg, J&K S Irfan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 1:41 pm

The minimum temperature in Kashmir, barring Srinagar, settled below the freezing point, even as the Meteorological department predicted mainly dry weather over the next few days, officials said on Wednesday. Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded a low of 0.6 degrees Celsius – down from the previous night's 1.4 degrees Celsius, they said. However, the city was the only recorded place in the valley where the mercury settled above the freezing point last night, they said. The famous ski-resort of Gulmarg, in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 10.0 degrees Celsius – a notch down from the previous night, they said.


Pahalgam tourist resort in south Kashmir, which also serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius – up from minus 6.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, they said. Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 0.3 degrees Celsius, while the nearby south Kashmir town of Kokernag recorded a low of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, officials said. The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 1.3 degrees Celsius.


The MeT office has predicted the possibility of light rain or snow at scattered places on Wednesday. The weather is likely to stay dry over the next few days, it said. Kashmir is currently under the influence of a 20-day-long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) which began after the Chilla-i-Kalan -- the 40-day harshest winter period – ended on January 31. Chilla-i-Kalan, which had begun on December 21 last year -- is a period when a cold wave grips the region and the temperature drops considerably leading to the freezing of water bodies, including the famous Dal Lake, here as well as the water supply lines in several parts of the valley. The chances of snowfall are the most frequent and maximum during this period and most areas, especially in the higher reaches, receive heavy to very heavy snowfall. However, the 'Chilla-i-Kalan' this year was not harsh like the last year and there was less snowfall during the period. After the end of 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold), a 10-day-long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold) follows. However, both these periods are considered less harsh.

PTI Inputs
 

Tags

National National Jammu And Kashmir Kashmir Gulmarg Pahalgam Srinagar Dry Weather
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Night Curfew Lifted In Himachal Pradesh Amid Drop In Covid Cases

Night Curfew Lifted In Himachal Pradesh Amid Drop In Covid Cases

7 Out Of 10 Foreign-Origin Prisoners In India Are Undertrials: NCRB

Over 16,000 Committed Suicide Due To Bankruptcy, 9,140 Due To Unemployment In 3 Years: Govt

Jammu And Kashmir | Properties Of 610 Kashmiri Pandits Restored: Govt

SC To Consider Listing For Early Hearing PIL For Speedy Trial In Cases Against Politicians

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla