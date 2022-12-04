Drone With 3 Kg Heroin Was Seized Near The India-Pak Border In Punjab's Tarn Taran

Sunday, Dec 04, 2022
National

Punjab's Tarn Taran district has recovered a drone and three kilograms of heroin near the India-Pakistan border, a police official said.

Updated: 04 Dec 2022 1:27 pm

A drone along with three kg of heroin was recovered near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, a top officer of the state police said on Sunday.

The recovery was made in a joint operation of the Punjab Police and the Border Security Force.

"Carrying on the special drive against trans-border smuggling networks, Tarn Taran Police and BSF, in a joint operation have recovered a quadcopter drone with 3 kg heroin during a search in an area of PS Valtoha, Tarn Taran," said the Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav in a tweet.

This comes a day after the Border Security Force recovered about 25 kg of heroin, which was airdropped by a Pakistani drone in the Fazilka district.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, a drone was found from a field near the India-Pakistan border in the Tarn Taran district along with over 5 kg of heroin, police had said. On Monday, two Pakistani drones, carrying around 10 kg of heroin, were gunned down by the BSF along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

On Wednesday, a broken quadcopter drone was recovered from the area of village Van Tara Singh in Khalra in Tarn Taran.

National Punjab Tarn Taran District Drone Heroin India-Pak Border Border Security Force Pakistan Amritsar
