Sunday, May 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Drizzle Brings Respite From Scorching Heat In Delhi

The maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, MeT Department said.

Drizzle Brings Respite From Scorching Heat In Delhi
File image of rain in national capital Delhi. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 May 2022 8:01 pm

Parts of the national capital received light rain on Sunday evening bringing much-needed relief from the scorching heat, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature settled at 40.7 degree Celsius, normal for this time of the season while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.7 degree Celsius, two notches above the season's average, it said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the weather is likely to remain pleasant on Monday.

Related stories

Delhi Heatwave To Peak On Sunday, Dust Storm Expected On Monday

Delhi Heatwave: National Capital Sees Hottest Day In Five Years

“The sky will be partly cloudy and there is a possibility of thunderstorms and lightning in the city on Monday,” the IMD official said.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 28 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the humidity levels oscillated between 61 per cent and 49 per cent.

The 24-hour air quality of the city was recorded in the ''poor'' category on Sunday with the AQI clocking 273 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Delhi Weather Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Rains Temperature Weather: Lightning And Thunderstorm Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) AQI Heatwave New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup Hockey: Check Full Schedule

Asia Cup Hockey: Check Full Schedule

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?

Oprah Weight Loss Gummies Reviews – Detected Scam! [2022] Oprah Keto Gummies And Is it True Oprah Gummies For Weight Loss?