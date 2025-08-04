Don't Take It Literally: Tharoor on Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark

Congress MP advised taking the US President's policies seriously but not his every word, while stressing India must focus on its own national interests in a turbulent world.

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor
"It is meant to be an insult, not meant to be taken literally" responded Tharoor on Trump's 'dead economy' comment. Photo: PTI
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has advised against taking US President Donald Trump's reported description of India as a “dead economy” literally, comparing the remark to a ‘schoolyard' taunt.

He emphasized that while Trump's words can be dismissed as insults, his policies must be taken seriously as they impact India.

His comments came after President Trump allegedly called India a “dead economy” while announcing a 25 percent tariff on Indian goods and a penalty for purchasing Russian military equipment and oil.

Tharoor Reacts To Trump’s Remarks

When asked about Trump’s recent remark on the Indian economy, Tharoor said, "When he says your economy is dead, it's like a schoolboy in the playground saying your mother is ugly. You are not supposed to take that seriously. It is meant to be an insult, not meant to be taken literally." quoted PTI 

Reportedly, he cautioned that the US President's decisions do have real-world consequences. He noted that Trump's tariff policies have jolted the global economy, including India's. 

According to Tharoor, the strategic partnership with the US is important for India, and efforts must be made to make it work.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor - PTI
Shashi Tharoor Disagrees With Rahul Gandhi Over Trump’s ‘Dead Economy’ Remarks

BY Outlook News Desk

According to PTI, Tharoor stated that India needs to be clear about its national interests. He defined this primary interest as the well-being, development, prosperity, and security of the Indian people, especially with recent border threats from China and Pakistan.

"We have to be amongst the rule makers and not just the rule takers," Tharoor asserted, highlighting that as the world's most populous country and one of its largest economies, India's credibility on the global stage is crucial.

Tharoor also spoke about a delegation he led to the United States to brief officials on "Operation Sindoor." He described the meetings, including one with "US Vice President J D Vance," as "extremely good and effective." quoted PTI. 

"We were just there to explain Operation Sindoor... and the fact that we had to convey to the outside world that if terrorists strike us again, we will have to strike back again," he said, adding that the message was "respected, understood, and applauded."

PM Modi's Reaction: A Call for 'Swadeshi'

On August 2, addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that true service to the nation lies in promoting indigenous goods. "The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their own interests. India, too, is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy and must remain alert to its own economic priorities," he stated.

PM Narendra Modi - PTI
PM Modi Says 'India On Way To Becoming 3rd Biggest Economy'; Counters Trump's 'Dead Economy' Remark

BY Outlook News Desk

Reaffirming the resilience of the Indian economy, a day after US President Donald Trump's 'dead economy' remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that the country is on track to become the world’s third-largest economy, despite the global economic instability.

Published At:
