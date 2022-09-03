Saturday, Sep 03, 2022
Home National

Don't Quit BJP But Work For AAP Internally: Kejriwal To Gujarat BJP Workers

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot on the final day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said BJP workers will benefit from all the 'guarantees' promised by him to people when his party comes to power in the state. 

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Updated: 03 Sep 2022 1:32 pm

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday appealed to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers in Gujarat to work for his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) while staying in the ruling party.

Kejriwal said BJP workers should continue to get "payment" from the BJP but work for AAP "from inside". 

Addressing a press conference in Rajkot on the final day of his two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, Kejriwal said BJP workers will benefit from all the "guarantees" promised by him to people when his party comes to power in the state. 

"We do not want BJP leaders. The BJP can keep its leaders. BJP's 'panna pramukhs', workers in villages, booths and talukas are joining us in droves. I would like to ask them what the BJP gave them in return for their service in the party even after so many years?" the AAP national convener asked.    

   

Kejriwal said the BJP did not offer free and quality education, healthcare and free electricity to BJP workers and their family members but AAP will care for their welfare.

"You (BJP workers) can stay in that party but work for AAP. Many of them get paid (by BJP), so take the payment from there but work for us, because we do not have money," he said. 

"When we form a government, we will provide free electricity, and this will apply to your houses as well. We will provide you with free, 24-hour power, and build good schools for your children where they will get free education. We will ensure free and quality treatment for your family members and offer Rs 1,000 to women (as allowance) in your family," he said.

Appealing to the saffron party workers, Kejriwal said there is no point staying in the BJP and ensuring its victory again after 27 years of rule.

"I would like to tell all the BJP workers to stay there but work for the AAP. You are smart, work for AAP from the inside," he further said.

He raised the issue of the recent attack on Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya and apprehended that many more attacks will take place "on the people of Gujarat for supporting AAP".

"The attack on Manoj Sorathiya shows that BJP is desperate. It is not able to understand what to do. It is staring at a defeat," he said.

Kejriwal said the AAP is not Congress and cannot be intimidated by the ruling party.

(With PTI Inputs)

