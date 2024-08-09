National

Dog Owner Arrested After Pet Falls From 5th Floor, Causes Girl's Death

The police have arrested the owner of the pet dog that fell from the fifth floor on the girl, who was walking on the road below with a woman on August 6.

Screengrab from the spot where the dog fell and the girl died near Mumbai
Screengrab from the spot where the dog fell and the girl died near Mumbai Photo: X/@jollymampilly
info_icon

A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a five-year-old girl who was fatally injured when a pet Labrador fell on her from the fifth-floor terrace of a building in Thane, Maharashtra.

Sana Shaikh was walking with her mother outside Chirag Mansion A-Wing on Tuesday around 4:30 pm to exchange a packet of diapers at a nearby shop when the dog fell from the B-Wing terrace, causing severe head injuries. She was rushed to hospital but declared dead.

Screengrab from the spot where the dog fell and the girl died near Mumbai - X/@jollymampilly
Maharashtra: 3-Year-Old Girl Dies As Dog Falls On Her From 5th Floor

BY Outlook Web Desk

The autopsy report confirmed that Sana died due to excessive bleeding from head injuries.

"The police have arrested the owner of the pet dog that fell from the fifth floor on the girl, who was walking on the road below with a woman on August 6. The child suffered grievous injuries and was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared her dead on the same day," an official of the Mumbra police station told news agency PTI.

A case was registered against the owner of the dog and three others under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, death by negligence, negligent conduct with respect to animals and acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention, he said. 

The police had initially registered a case of accidental death. A video of the dog falling on the girl has gone viral on social media.

