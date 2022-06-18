Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
DMRC To Set Up Pulse Polio Booths At 110 Metro Stations In Delhi

In light of the pulse polio immunization program, officials have announced that the DMRC is ready to set up polio booths at 110 Delhi Metro stations.

Delhi Metro coaches. File Photo

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 4:56 pm

As a part of the pulse polio immunization program, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is ready to set up booths at 110 Delhi Metro stations, the officials reported on Saturday. These stations include those located at AIIMS, INA, Green Park, Hauz Khas, Qutub  Minar, Jasola Apollo, Sarita Vihar, Kashmere Gate, New Delhi station, Mandi House, and Rajendra Place, among others.


"Pulse Polio Booths to be set up at 110 listed metro stations in Delhi for intensified Pulse Polio Immunisation Programme 2022-23 from 19-24 June 2022. Directorate of Family Welfare, GNCTD will deploy teams from 8 AM to 8 PM on all six days," the DMRC tweeted. These booths will be operated in coordination with St. John's Ambulance Brigade and Directorate of Family Welfare, Delhi government, officials said.


At present, the DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of the network comprising 286 metro stations, including Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world's largest metro networks.

