National

Displaying Names Not Mandatory For Shopkeepers Along Kanwar Yatra Route: MP Govt

Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal last week cited a purported decision of the mayor-in-council dated September 26, 2002, and claimed a proposal asking shopkeepers to display their names had been approved.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav |
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has clarified that it has not issued any instructions requiring shop owners to display their names along the Kanwar Yatra route in the state, and there is no such compulsion.

Amidst a row in Uttar Pradesh over a directive to highlight shop owners' names on eateries along the Yatra route, the MP government has asked urban bodies to refrain from spreading any confusion.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav | - PTI
MP Govt Orders Ujjain Shopkeepers To Display Details, Diktat On Lines For Stalls In UP’s Kanwar Caught In Row

BY Outlook Web Desk

A statement was issued by the Urban Development and Housing Department (UDHD) on Sunday night, days after the Ujjain mayor claimed shop owners had been directed to display their names and phone numbers on boards.

No instructions have been issued at the state government level regarding writing the names of shop owners on boards of their establishments along the Kanwar Yatra routes in urban areas, the UDHD stated.

The broke out in the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain on Monday during 'bhasma aarti' - X/ANI
Ujjain: 14 Priests Injured In Fire 'Triggered By Gulal' At Mahakal Temple; PM Reacts

BY Outlook Web Desk

Ujjain mayor Mukesh Tatwal last week cited a purported decision of the mayor-in-council dated September 26, 2002, and claimed a proposal asking shopkeepers to display their names had been approved.

He claimed the approval was forwarded to the state government for objections and all formalities have been completed.

Stating that such reports are inaccurate, the UDHD instructed urban bodies to avoid spreading confusion regarding directives to shop owners along the Kanwar Yatra route, emphasising that Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules, 2017, do not compel shop owners to display their names on boards.

"Boards can be put up on shops under the Madhya Pradesh Outdoor Advertisement Media Rules, 2017. There is no compulsion to display the name of the shop owner on these boards," the UDHD stated.

Following the mayor's comments, the Ujjain Municipal Corporation also confirmed that no proposal is in place to mandate the display of names and phone numbers on shop boards in the city.

Separately, BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola had written to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, expressing support for shop owners to proudly display their names.

Mendola argued that the display of names is a matter of personal pride and customer right, and not something to be mandated or discouraged.

"Every small and big trader, businessman, and shopkeeper in Madhya Pradesh will experience a sense of pride in telling their names," the MLA stated.

In Uttar Pradesh, the controversy began when Muzaffarnagar police ordered eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display owners' names to avoid confusion. This directive has faced criticism from opposition parties and some ruling alliance members who argue that it unfairly targets Muslim traders.

The BJP government in UP extended this order statewide on Friday, while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said similar instructions are already in place in his state.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Scotland Vs Oman Live Score, World Cup League 2: Hosts Bowl First In Dundee
  2. ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024: IND-W Put One Foot The Semis - In Pics
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Bashir Breaks Anderson's Record; Hosts' Batting Feat - Stats Highlights
  4. Sri Lanka Vs Malaysia Live Score, Women's Asia Cup T20: Visitors Chasing 185-Run Target In Dambulla
  5. PAK-W Vs NEP-W, Women's Asia Cup 2024: Gull Feroza, Muneeba Ali Guide Pakistan To Nine-Wicket Win Over Nepal - In Pics
Football News
  1. Bayern Munich Transfer News: Uli Hoeness Hints At Potential Matthijs De Ligt Exit
  2. Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Pathum United: German Giants Suffer Humiliating Defeat To Thai Outfit
  3. ISL 2024-25: Young Striker Alan Saji Joins FC Goa
  4. Ivan Rakitic Joins Croatian Club Hajduk Split After Six-month Saudi Spell
  5. Gerrard And Lampard Should Be Favourites For England Job, Says Redknapp
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024 Final: Nadal Loses To Borges - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open Final: Arthur Fils Beats Defending Champion Alexander Zverev
  3. Swiss Open: Yuki Bhambri Clinches Doubles Title In Switzerland
  4. Swedish Open Final: Rafael Nadal Denied As Nuno Borges Claims Maiden Tour Title
  5. Matteo Berrettini Dominates Quentin Halys To Win Second Swiss Open Title
Hockey News
  1. PR Sreejesh: Veteran Indian Goalkeeper To Hang Up Gloves After Paris Olympic Games 2024
  2. India Men's Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024: Schedule, Squad, IST Timings, Venues - Get Complete Details
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: 'Hockey' The All-Consuming Fire That Burns Within Mandeep Singh
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Doping Ban To OLY Debut - Jarmanpreet Singh's Comeback Story
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  2. The Cult Of Self-Styled Godman Virender Dev Dixit
  3. Displaying Names Not Mandatory For Shopkeepers Along Kanwar Yatra Route: MP Govt
  4. Congress Criticises Centre's Order To Removed RSS-Linked Ban on Govt Employees; Right Wing Hails Decision
  5. No Special Status For Bihar: Centre Rules Out Core Demand From JDU Ally Nitish Kumar
Entertainment News
  1. Vicky Kaushal Recalls He Was Almost Beaten Up By Sand Mafia During 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' Shoot
  2. Tishaa Kumar Funeral: Riteish Deshmukh, Farah Khan, Divya Khossla And Others Pay Their Last Respects
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Rohman Shawl Says 'We Share Something Special' After Sushmita Sen's Remark About Being Single
  5. 'Bad Newz' Box Office Collection Day 3: Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore In Opening Weekend
US News
  1. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  2. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  3. Rise Of Kamala Harris And The Viral 'Coconut Tree' Meme | Quote Explained
  4. Joe Biden Drops Out Of The 2024 Presidential Elections | These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees That Can Take His Place
  5. Universal Orlando Debuts Nostalgic Universal Mega Movie Parade
World News
  1. Simpsons Writer Is ‘Proud’ To Be Part Of Show’s Kamala Harris Prediction
  2. US Mississippi Mass Shooting: 3 Killed, 16 Injured; Probe Launched
  3. Israel Orders Evacuation Of Part Of Gaza Humanitarian Zone
  4. 'Right Thing To Do': Indian-Americans On Biden Dropping Out Of 2024 Presidential Race
  5. Israel's Latest Airstrikes In Gaza Kill At Least 15 Including Children
Latest Stories
  1. Parliament Monsoon Session: 'Get Together', Says PM In Appeal To Parties
  2. NEET-UG Hearing: CJI Chandrachud Observes Paper Leak Happened Before May 4
  3. Jasmin Bhasin Shares Update After Suffering Corneal Damage; Thanks Boyfriend Aly Goni For Being Her Eyes
  4. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Sreejesh To Retire After Paris 2024; Gambhir 'Really Happy' With BCCI
  5. India News LIVE: FM Sitharaman Tables Economic Survey In LS, Economy Expected To Grow At 6.5-7 Percent In FY25
  6. 'Game Changer': Ram Charan-Kiara Advani Starrer Postponed To December, Confirms Producer
  7. Kanwar Yatra 2024: Supreme Court Stays UP, Uttarakhand's Eatery-Nameplate Order
  8. NEET-UG 2024 Row: SC To Hear Multiple Petitions Today