Friday, Jul 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Discontinuation Of Circle Rate Rebate In Delhi Will Put Additional Burden On People: Congress

Congress lashed out at the Delhi government over its decision to discontinue the 20 percent rebate on circle rates, saying it will put an additional financial burden on people.

undefined
Indian Economy.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Jul 2022 9:38 pm

The Congress on Friday lashed out at the Delhi government over its decision to discontinue the 20 per cent rebate on circle rates, saying it will put an additional financial burden on people.


The government has dealt another blow to Delhiites when they were recovering from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar said.


The Delhi government has decided to discontinue the 20 per cent rebate on circle rates from July 1, officials said on Thursday.


The decision was taken by the government as the impact of the pandemic has subsided and the capital's economy is recovering fast, they said.


"The cost of property transactions will shoot up and the common people will not be in a position to afford it any more. No property transaction had taken place in the past two-and-a-half years due to the pandemic, and when people were slowly recovering from the financial ruin, the Delhi government has inflicted another blow on them with this decision," Kumar said.


He said the government could have "easily extended" the date for withdrawing the circle rate rebate and that the 20 per cent rebate was a "great relief" for the common people in property transactions.


"Now that the government has withdrawn the scheme, it will also affect the fund flow to the Revenue department of the Delhi government. They have no justification for this decision," the Congress leader said.


The Arvind Kejriwal government had introduced the rebate scheme in February 2021 to revive the economy and help people hit by the COVID-19 lockdown. It was extended till June 30 in December last year. 

Tags

National Circle Rate Rebate Delhi Government The Congress Additional Burden Economy Property Transactions Arvind Kejriwal Pandemic
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement

Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad: Nupur Sharma Doesn't Turn Up Before Mumbai Cops To Record Statement