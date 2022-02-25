Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Dimple Yadav Targets BJP, Says Party’s ‘Double Engine’ Rusted

UP Election 2022: Former MP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav said it was the time to bring Uttar Pradesh ‘back on track’ by removing the ‘rust’.

Dimple Yadav Targets BJP, Says Party’s ‘Double Engine’ Rusted
Dimple Yadav, wife of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 6:41 pm

Former MP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav on Friday said the BJP's "double-engine" has rusted and it now resembles the colour of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's outfit.

She also said that the SP is the only party that keeps promises and assured to fulfil all poll promises, including 33 per cent reservation to women in government jobs. 

"The BJP's double-engine has rusted, and when iron gets rusted, what is its colour," she asked. "I think it is the same as the chief minister's clothes," she said referring to Adityanath's saffron-clad looks.  

Related stories

‘Ram Mandir’ Issue Drifts In Uttar Pradesh As Voters Seek Development

Amit Shah Praises Yogi Adityanath, Says He Has Eradicated Mafia In Uttar Pradesh

Elections 2022: A Paradox Called Uttar Pradesh And How It Votes

She further said it was time to bring Uttar Pradesh "back on track" by removing the "rust".

Dimple was addressing an election meeting in support of SP-Apna Dal (Kamerawadi) alliance candidate Pallavi Patel in Sirathu. 

Taking a swipe at BJP candidate and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Dimple said while "Sirathu's son" cheated the constituency, its people will now give its daughter-in-law (Pallavi Patel) a chance as she knows how to run a family and is ready to take responsibility.

The people of Sirathu will show so much love to Pallavi that it will leave Maurya embarrassed, she said.

Responding to allegations of hooliganism in the SP, she asked if anyone had seen a government whose chief minister and his deputy got cases against themselves removed.

"Those who accuse others should first look at their own reality," she said.

Dimple also accused the BJP government of ignoring women's safety and said the SP will pay special attention towards them.

Referring to Pallavi Patel and SP MP Jaya Bachchan on the dais, Dimple said, "Three daughters-in-law have come together, Sirathu's daughter-in-law Pallavi Patel, Allahabad's daughter-in-law Jaya Bachchan and...I call myself UP's daughter-in-law, Dimple Yadav."

Speaking earlier, Jaya Bachchan addressed Dimple as the state's 'choti bahu' (younger daughter-in-law) while describing herself as the 'badi bahu (elder daughter-in-law).

"When Amitabh (Bacchan) was contesting from here, I had said that I am your daughter-in-law...Today, I have come again for Pallavi and urge you to listen to your elder daughter-in-law and also uphold the honour of your brother 'Ganga kinare ka chhora' (Amitabh Bachchan)," Jaya said.

Amitabh Bachchan, originally from Prayagraj, had contested from Allahabad parliamentary constituency in the 1985 Lok Sabha elections as the Congress candidate.

On BJP's charges of 'pariwarvaad' (dynasty politics) against her party, she said, "Their (BJP's) chief minister has given up his family, what do they know about family...daughter or daughter-in-law...they say there was no security for women. They speak lies and nothing else."

"I have been in Parliament for 15 years and they have not spoken anything other than lies," Jaya said.
 

Tags

National Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election 2022 Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav Dimple Yadav BJP Keshav Prasad Maurya Jaya Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Prayagraj Allahabad
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Families From UP Urge Govt To Facilitate Return Of Their Wards Stuck In Ukraine

Families From UP Urge Govt To Facilitate Return Of Their Wards Stuck In Ukraine

Centre Asks States, UTs To Allow Relaxation Of Covid Curbs

Bihar Economic Survey Report Says State's Growth Performance Better Than National Average

'Govt Set To Hike Fuel Prices After Elections': Akhilesh Yadav Slams BJP Over Inflation

Centre To Bear Cost Of Evacuation Of Stranded Indians From Ukraine: Sources

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Women's self help group quietly does what needs to be done

Fightback Through Self-Reliance

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine.

Straight From The World War II Manual

India's Yuzvendra Chahal takes the bat from Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera and swings after India won the first Twenty20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Lucknow.

IND Vs SL, 1st T20I: India Crush Sri Lanka By 62 Runs

The poll lit view of Gorakhpur city.

Political Mood In Gorakhpur Ahead Of Polls

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

Damaged radar arrays and other equipment is seen at Ukrainian military facility outside Mariupol, Ukraine.

Ukraine On Edge Amid Russian Offensive