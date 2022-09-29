Thursday, Sep 29, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

DGCI Allows Serum Institute To Export Malaria Vaccine To UK

The move comes after an application was submitted by Prakash Kumar Singh, director, Government and Regulatory Affairs, at Serum Institute of India (SII) to DCGI on September 27 seeking permission to export the vaccine against malaria, official sources told PTI.

Government Tells Rajya Sabha, It Cannot Be Said That Dengue, Malaria, Kala-Azar Spreading In India
First produced-in-India vaccine against malaria, developed by scientists at the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Sep 2022 6:28 pm

India's drug regulator has allowed the export of the first produced-in-India vaccine against malaria, developed by scientists at the University of Oxford and manufactured by Serum Institute to the UK, official sources said on Thursday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has granted permission to send two lakh doses of the vaccine.

The move comes after an application was submitted by Prakash Kumar Singh, director, Government and Regulatory Affairs, at Serum Institute of India (SII) to DCGI on September 27 seeking permission to export the vaccine against malaria, official sources told PTI.

"SII has developed the vaccine against malaria under leadership of our CEO Dr Adar C Poonawalla. We have been relentlessly working to make available made-in-India and world-class vaccines against malaria to our country and world at large," an official source quoted Singh as having said in the application.

Currently, only one vaccine against malaria is available globally and GSK is the manufacturer of that. The malaria vaccine was designed at the Jenner Institute, University of Oxford, which collaborated with the SII in 2020 to manufacture and develop the jab for large- scale supply, the sources said.

The vaccine trial results which included 409 children in Nanoro, Burkina Faso showed that three initial doses followed by a booster after a year gives up to 80 per cent protection against the disease, they said. The SII along with Oxford University is currently doing advanced-stage trials in African countries.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National DGCI Serum Institute Export Malaria Vaccine UK Drugs Controller General Of India University Of Oxford
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

1st T20I: India Aim To Start On A High Vs Proteas

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK

Moeen Ali Returns To Roots As ENG Face PAK