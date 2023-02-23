Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

DGCA Proposes Mental Health Assessment During Medical Examination Of Flight Crew To Ensure Well-being

Home National

DGCA Proposes Mental Health Assessment During Medical Examination Of Flight Crew To Ensure Well-being

A circular will be issued to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to put in place the necessary provisions to implement the recommendations, a senior DGCA official said on Wednesday.

Representative image of an airhostess.
Representative image of an airhostess. Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 8:53 am

To ensure the mental well-being of the flight crew and air traffic controllers, the civil aviation watchdog DGCA has proposed various measures, including mental health assessment during the medical assessments and peer support programme.

A circular will be issued to airlines and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to put in place the necessary provisions to implement the recommendations, a senior DGCA official said on Wednesday.

Air Traffic Controllers (ATCOs) come under AAI.

Related stories

Air India: Several Passengers Still Stranded At Stockholm Airport After Newark-Delhi Flight's Emergency Landing Yesterday

Seven Flights Cancelled In Northeast Due To Poor Visibility

Air India: Newark-Delhi Flight Carrying 300 Passengers Diverted To Stockholm Due To Oil Leak

Amid concerns about the mental health of flight crew and ATCOs, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) set up an expert panel.

The panel identified three major domains where measures can be taken. They are "mental health assessment during the medical assessments, Peer Support Programme (PSP), and pre-employment psychological assessment," the DGCA said in a release.

The expert panel comprised experienced DGCA officers, air safety, clinical aerospace medicine and mental health experts (psychologists).

The aim was to "provide best practices and guidance for operators and stakeholders in the field of mental health promotion," the release said.

According to the DGCA official, the circular will come into effect from May 31.
 

Tags

National Mental Health Flight Crew DGCA Medical Examination Airlines
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help

Remembering 2014 Kashmir Floods: How Rumours Flowed Together With Floodwaters And We Turned To Strangers For Help