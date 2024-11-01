National

Designer Rohit Bal Passes Away At 63

Rohit Bal was regarded as a trendsetter in the Indian fashion scene, with designs that challenged norms.

Designer Rohit Bal during a fashion show |
Designer Rohit Bal during a fashion show | Photo: Getty Images
Renowned designer Rohit Bal passed away on Friday. He was 63 years old.

Bal was reportedly diagnosed with a heart ailment last year.

Bal had returned to the fashion circuit a few weeks ago at the Lakme Fashion Week. He had been away from the fashion industry for the past few years due to health reasons.

He was a founding member of the Fashion Design Council of India.

Bal was regarded as a trendsetter in the Indian fashion scene, with designs that challenged norms.

He was known for seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair. Bal was also known for combining the cultural heritage of India with global fashion trends.

