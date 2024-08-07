Hub4Business

Emerging Fashion Trends - In Conversation With Sonali Mehra

Sonali Mehra shares her view with Outlook on the continuously evolving fashion industry of India in conversation with Aditi Chakraborty.

Sonali Mehra, Director, Study By Janak
Sonali Mehra, Director, Study By Janak
info_icon

How important is fashion in India’s quest to achieve a $5 billion economy?

The fashion market is projected to reach US$14.68 billion in 2024. The revenue is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2024-2029) of 10.65%, resulting in a projected market volume of US$24.35bn by 2029.

Fashion contributes 7 percent of industry output in value terms, 2 percent of India's GDP, and 15 percent of the country's export earnings. It is one of the largest sources of employment generation in the country.

What are the transformative forces that impact the fashion landscape?

Fashion is represented and adopted in many different forms in our society. Some of the main influencing factors are Bollywood and movies, social media influencers, celebrity endorsements, family and traditions, expression of individuality and culture and consumers’ preferences on representation and style. Designers also influence trends through fashion shows and styling.

The market is growing favourably as a result of the awareness in youth, a rapidly increasing fashion-conscious population and rising levels of disposable income.

How has Study By Janak created its niche positioning?

Study By Janak is an organization that has been able to hold on to its own for over 30 years now. The family-led business has successfully grown in many geographical locations across Northern India, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand and continues to grow and innovate.

Study By Janak is still a one-stop-shop for all your wedding needs, with customers flooding in from not only India but from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. We cater to a loyal customer base globally, which has trusted our service, fit, and experience for over three decades.

We have further expansion plans of a pan-India presence. We are targeting the metro cities in 32 states to fulfil the need gap of customer demand and act as a bridge between premium & luxury segments of the fashion industry.

How is technology helping you in business?

In this age, people can easily access information and learn through the internet. Social media influencers and celebrity advertising have helped us hold our position in the domestic market. Our website and our customer service via WhatsApp have greatly helped us cater to our offshore clientele. We have also invested in software to streamline our processes and bring precision to our offerings.

What is your advice to upcoming entrepreneurs in the fashion industry?

Commitment to your designs will require you to maintain quality, focus on customer service, engage in social media marketing, and continue to innovate. It is the main mantra towards creating a sustainable and successful brand name in the market.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Riyan Parag Strikes Again, Removes Charith Asalanka; SL - 183/3 (38 Overs)
  2. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 3rd ODI: Men In Blue Bowl In Crucial Game- Check Playing XIs
  3. Afghanistan's Ihsanullah Banned For Five Years From All Forms Of Cricket
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: Final Game A Chance To Find Answers For Champions Trophy, Says Sundar
  5. Bangladesh Protests: BAN Test Tour To Pakistan In Doubt Amid Political Turmoil
Football News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: We Have So Much Potential, Says USWNT Semi-Final Hero Sophia Smith
  2. Barcelona 2-2 Milan (3-4 On Penalties): Lewandowski Scores A Brace But Rossoneri Win Shootout - Data Debrief
  3. Real Madrid 2-1 Chelsea, Pre-Season Friendly: Lucas Vazquez, Brahim Diaz On Target As Blues Lose Again - Data Debrief
  4. Chelsea News: Manager Enzo Maresca Frustrated By Blues' Defensive Bad Habits
  5. Paris Olympics, Women's Football: Brazil Reach Final To Face The US With 4-2 Victory Over Spain
Tennis News
  1. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
  2. Canadian Open: Victoria Azarenka Hits Milestone With Straight-sets Win In Toronto
  3. Iga Swiatek 'Hungry For More' After Paris Olympics Bronze
  4. Paris 2024: 'Your Gold Will Come' -Djokovic Backs Alcaraz For Future Olympics Success
  5. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  2. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  4. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort
  5. India 2-3 Germany Highlights, Paris Olympics Semi-Final: IND Lose Humdinger; To Fight For Bronze

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Real Reason...': Oppn Seeks 'Thorough Investigation' Into Vinesh Phogat's Olympics Disqualification
  2. Day In Pics: August 07, 2024
  3. EC Announces Election For 12 Vacant Rajya Sabha Seats On Sep 3
  4. CBI Searches 15 Locations Connected To Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission Recruitment Scam
  5. What Is Waqf, Why Is Govt Amending Waqf Law, What Are Key Changes Proposed | Explained
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Kit Harington AKA Jon Snow Has Not Watched A Single Episode Of 'House Of The Dragon'
  2. BTS' Suga Issues Apology For Drunk Driving Incident During Military Service; Agency Confirms 'Disciplinary Action' Will Be Taken
  3. Ananya Panday Dating Former Model Walker Blanco After Breakup With Aditya Roy Kapur? Here's What We Know
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: Farhan Akhtar, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sonakshi Sinha And Others Express Shock
  5. 2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift And Post Malone Lead The Race With 10 And 9 Nods - Check Full List Inside
US News
  1. NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?
  2. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
  3. Drake Drops 100 GB Of Unreleased Music And Footage On New Website
  4. What Is The 'Broccoli' Haircut? The Viral Gen Z Hairstyle Taking Over TikTok And Hollywood
  5. Starbucks PSL Returns: Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back Sooner Than You Think! | See Release Date
World News
  1. NASA Delays Launch Of SpaceX's Crew-9 Mission| What Will Happen To Starliner Crew Now?
  2. ‘Bangladesh Will Now Become Pakistan’: Sheikh Hasina’s Son
  3. Top 10 US Cities For Good Quality Of Life
  4. Southport Riots: UK Police Braces For More Far-Right Clashes; PM Starmer Assures Safety Of Minorities
  5. Nepal Helicopter Crash: 4 Dead After Air Dynasty Helicopter Crashes In Nuwakot
Latest Stories
  1. 'Supremacy Is Of Constitution': SC On Punjab And Haryana HC Judge's Order Slamming Apex Court
  2. Prabhas Donates Rs 2 Crore To Kerala CM Relief Fund To Help Wayanad Landslide Victims
  3. Paris Olympics Day 12 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Disqualified, Antim Panghal Bows Out; India Lose In Women's TT Team QFs
  4. Vinesh Phogat Disqualified: PM Modi Discusses Possible 'Options' With IOA President PT Usha; Sports Minister To Speak In The Parliament
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI Live Score: Riyan Parag Strikes Again, Removes Charith Asalanka; SL - 183/3 (38 Overs)
  6. Woman Alleges Misbehaviour At Noida Mall, Claims 'Police Bias', Later Changes Stance; Akhilesh Slams UP Govt
  7. A Guide To Vastu Yantras: How To Use, Ideal Placement, And Key Benefits
  8. Horoscope For August 7, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign