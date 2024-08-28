Accessorising Living Spaces - Greenply Industries

As an industry leader in plywood in India, Greenply now has the potential to take its offerings to the next level and totally transform the Indian furniture hardware market with an equal joint venture with Samet, a furniture hardware company established in Turkey. Over the years, Greenply has established its reputation and maintained a following of satisfied, brand-loyal consumers. Samet is a semi-European company that produces a high-end range of products using modern automated and less labour-intensive processes. Samet has a presence in 80 countries, and it would be their call to import from the Indian JV for their respective markets, depending on the cost of production here and in that country. The furniture fitting segment is mostly dominated by Chinese players, and with its domestic manufacturing, the JV will be very competitive. This partnership not only aims to cater to the domestic market but also envisions making India a global hub for functional furniture hardware. Both businesses are dedicated to providing outstanding value and cutting-edge solutions for long-term success.