Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, makes a golf swing with his racket after defeating Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after defeating Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.
Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.