Tennis

Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

Carlos Alcaraz finger-wagged the crowd, beat Jiri Lehecka to the net and cruised into the semifinals at the U.S. Open. The second-seeded Spaniard beat Lehecka 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday, making some highlight-reel shots and putting his hand to his ear afterward to encourage more cheers from fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It’s his first hard-court semifinal appearance at a major since winning his first Grand Slam title at the U.S. Open in 2023. Alcaraz is just 22 years old and is in the semifinals at a major for the ninth time. Only Rafael Nadal with 10 has more before turning 23. Next up for Alcaraz is either Taylor Fritz or Novak Djokovic, who knocked him out of the Australian Open in the quarterfinals. Alcaraz would supplant Jannik Sinner — whom he lost to in the Wimbledon final and beat in the French Open final — atop the rankings if he wins the U.S. Open for a second time.

US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, makes a golf swing with his racket after defeating Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

2/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka_2
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, reacts after defeating Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

3/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka_3
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

4/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka_4
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

5/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka_5
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

6/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka_6
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

7/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka_7
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

8/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka_8
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, returns a shot to Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

9/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka_9
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

10/10
US Open Tennis 2025 quarterfinal match Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka_10
US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz vs Jiri Lehecka | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Jiri Lehecka, of the Czech Republic, returns a shot to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the quarterfinal round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York.

