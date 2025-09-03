Israeli Drones Drop Grenades Near UN Peacekeepers In Lebanon, UNIFIL Reports

UNIFIL reported Israeli drones dropped four grenades dangerously close to peacekeepers clearing roadblocks in southern Lebanon.
The attack was labelled a “serious violation” of Resolution 1701 and international law, though no casualties were reported.
The incident comes shortly after the UN Security Council voted to extend UNIFIL’s mandate one last time, until 2027, under pressure from Israel and the US.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) accused Israeli forces on Wednesday of launching one of the most serious attacks on its personnel since last November’s ceasefire with Hezbollah. The statement came after Israeli drones dropped grenades near peacekeepers engaged in road clearance operations in southern Lebanon.
According to UNIFIL, four grenades were dropped by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) drones on Tuesday morning close to its troops working near the de facto border, southeast of Marwahin. "One grenade impacted within 20 meters and three within approximately 100 meters of UN personnel and vehicles," the force confirmed. No casualties were reported, but the incident has sparked international concern.
According to Reuters, the UN mission stressed that it had informed the Israeli military in advance of its planned activities to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position. It described the strike as a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, the framework that underpins the fragile ceasefire since the 2006 Israel-Hezbollah war.
“Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” UNIFIL stated.
According to Arab News, the attack comes days after the UN Security Council voted to extend UNIFIL’s mandate for a final time until 2027, following sustained pressure from Israel and the United States. Israel has welcomed the decision, reiterating that Lebanon’s government must assert authority over its territory after what it describes as decisive blows to Iran-backed Hezbollah.
UNIFIL has been deployed in southern Lebanon since 1978 and played a critical role in monitoring hostilities and preventing escalation along the volatile Israel-Lebanon frontier. However, its presence has increasingly been challenged amid heightened regional tensions, with the most recent ceasefire agreement last November halting over a year of hostilities