6 Pakistani Soldiers, 5 Militants Killed In TTP Attack on Paramilitary HQ In Bannu

TTP militants used explosive-laden vehicle in attempted breach of FC headquarters wall.
Six soldiers and five terrorists killed; three civilians injured in blast.
Military hails “resolute response” that foiled attack.
Six Pakistani soldiers and five militants were killed on Tuesday when security forces repelled a major attack on the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary (FC) in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the army said.
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), as cited by PTI, the attackers—affiliated with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP)—rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the FC compound’s perimeter wall in an attempt to breach the facility.
The suicide blast caused part of the wall to collapse and damaged nearby civilian infrastructure, leaving three civilians injured.
Accordin to PTI, security forces responded swiftly, engaging the militants in a firefight that killed five of them. Six soldiers also lost their lives in the encounter.
The ISPR praised the troops for their “vigilant and resolute” action, saying the attack was thwarted before the militants could penetrate the facility and cause larger-scale destruction.
The Bannu region, bordering North Waziristan, has witnessed repeated militant assaults since the TTP stepped up operations following the breakdown of peace talks with Islamabad in 2022.