At Least 4 Dead After A Small Dam Collapsed In Chhattisgarh

1: Four people were killed and a dozen were swept away after a small dam collapsed in Chhattisgarh.
2: The incident occurred after a night of heavy rainfall in the region, rescue operations are underway.
At least four people were killed and two went missing after a portion of a small dam collapsed in Chhattisgarh’s Balrampur district on Wednesday, causing a flash flood.
The complaint about the Luti reservoir was received late on Tuesday, Abhishek Gupta, Sub Divisional magistrate (Balrampur), told The Hindu. . The dam, which was built in early 1980s, is situated in Dhaneshpur village of the North Chhattisgarh district.
Rescue operations have been underway since heavy late night rainfall in the region.
The breach in the dam caused water to enter nearby houses, and swept away nearly half a dozen people.
“Two bodies were fished out last night and two were recovered this morning. Two are still missing. Search and rescue operations are underway,” said Gupta
The victims include two women from the same family. "Four persons, including a woman and her mother-in-law, died while they were sleeping in their homes. Three persons remain missing and a search operation is underway," a government official told PTI.