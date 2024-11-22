A Safety Net For Our Children

Pankaj was a shy, quiet boy, always trying to stay out of the way. At school, he was the kid who kept his head down, never drawing attention to himself. But at home, he was constantly walking on eggshells. His father’s anger was unpredictable—sometimes it was a sharp word or a door slammed in frustration; sometimes it was a look that made Pankaj shrink or the sound of a plate crashing on the floor. His mother always looked scared and tensed; though she was loving towards Pankaj, she seemed to be oblivious to what her son was going through. She would often say, “Your father’s just stressed from work. He works so hard; after all, he is doing it all for us. You need to be more understanding.”