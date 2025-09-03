Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

Wednesday Part 1 of Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix from September 3 onwards
Jenna Ortega has returned as Wednesday Addams in the supernatural mystery comedy series
The second part of Season 2 features episodes five to eight
Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 premiered on Netflix on August 6, with its first four episodes. Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams returned to Nevermore in the new season. The series introduced several new faces alongside the old ones. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 also released on the OTT giant. Here's the release time in India and worldwide, the titles of the episodes, cast and other details.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release date
As per the official announcement, the second part of the supernatural mystery comedy series is out on Netflix from September 3, 2025, onwards. Part 2 of the sophomore season features episodes five to eight.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release time in India and worldwide
India - 12:30 pm
UK - 8 am
Brazil - 4 am
Central Europe - 9 am
Australia - 5 pm
New Zealand - 7 pm
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 episode titles
Episode 5: Hyde and Woe Seek
Episode 6: Woe Thyself
Episode 7: Woe Me The Money
Episode 8: This Means Woe
What happened in Wednesday 2 Part 1
Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger as Wednesday was thrown from a window by Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), and she woke up in a hospital, ready for her new mission.
Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix's Tudum that Wednesday Addams' journey in Wednesday season 2 is "darker and more complex." She will navigate through family, friends, new mysteries at the Nevermore Academy and old enemies.
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 plot
In the new episodes, Wednesday tries to save Enid. She meets her late principal, Larissa Weems, who is now her spiritual guide.
Wednesday season 2 part 2 cast
Alongside Jenna Ortega, Moosa Mostafa, Naomi J Ogawa, Georgie Farmer, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday have reprised their roles from the previous season. Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor are the new cast of the acclaimed show.
Lady Gaga, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo are the new guest cast.
As per a report in People Magazine, Wednesday has been renewed for Season 3.