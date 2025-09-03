Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

Wednesday season 2 part 2 is available to stream on Netflix from September 3 onwards. Here are the details of the cast, plot, and release time in India.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release date, cast, plot and episode details Photo: IMDb
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Wednesday Part 1 of Season 2 is available to stream on Netflix from September 3 onwards

  • Jenna Ortega has returned as Wednesday Addams in the supernatural mystery comedy series

  • The second part of Season 2 features episodes five to eight

Wednesday Season 2 Part 1 premiered on Netflix on August 6, with its first four episodes. Jenna Ortega's Wednesday Addams returned to Nevermore in the new season. The series introduced several new faces alongside the old ones. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 also released on the OTT giant. Here's the release time in India and worldwide, the titles of the episodes, cast and other details.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release date

As per the official announcement, the second part of the supernatural mystery comedy series is out on Netflix from September 3, 2025, onwards. Part 2 of the sophomore season features episodes five to eight.

Still of Jenna Ortega in Wednesday 2 - null
Wednesday Season 2 Teaser, First Look Unveiled; Netflix Sets Two-Part Release Date For Jenna Ortega Starrer

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 release time in India and worldwide

  • India - 12:30 pm 

  • UK - 8 am 

  • Brazil - 4 am 

  • Central Europe - 9 am 

  • Australia - 5 pm 

  • New Zealand - 7 pm 

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 episode titles

  • Episode 5: Hyde and Woe Seek

  • Episode 6: Woe Thyself

  • Episode 7: Woe Me The Money

  • Episode 8: This Means Woe

Related Content
Related Content

What happened in Wednesday 2 Part 1

Part 1 ended on a cliffhanger as Wednesday was thrown from a window by Tyler Galpin (Hunter Doohan), and she woke up in a hospital, ready for her new mission.

Creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told Netflix's Tudum that Wednesday Addams' journey in Wednesday season 2 is "darker and more complex." She will navigate through family, friends, new mysteries at the Nevermore Academy and old enemies.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 plot

In the new episodes, Wednesday tries to save Enid. She meets her late principal, Larissa Weems, who is now her spiritual guide.

Wednesday season 2 part 2 cast

Alongside Jenna Ortega, Moosa Mostafa, Naomi J Ogawa, Georgie Farmer, Emma Myers, and Joy Sunday have reprised their roles from the previous season. Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor are the new cast of the acclaimed show.

Lady Gaga, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O'Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamo are the new guest cast.

'Wednesday Season 2' Cast - X
'Wednesday' Season 2: Netflix Announces Full Cast As Production Kicks Off, Jenna Ortega Teases 1st Episode

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

As per a report in People Magazine, Wednesday has been renewed for Season 3.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs England: Temba Bavuma Credits Bowlers For SA’s Big Win Over ENG In First ODI

  2. R Ashwin Likely To Become First Indian Cricketer To Play In Big Bash League 2025: Report

  3. BCCI Invites Bids From 'Reputed Firms' For Lead Sponsor Rights After Dream 11 Exit

  4. ENG Vs RSA 1st ODI: Maharaj, Markram Help South Africa Maul England

  5. MS Dhoni Hookah Controversy Resurfaces As Irfan Pathan Hints At Favouritism Behind India Exit

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Ousts Taylor Fritz To Set Up Carlos Alcaraz Semi-final Showdown

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jiri Lehecka, US Open 2025: Spaniard Clinches Quarter-final Victory In Straight Sets

  3. Jessica Pegula Vs Barbora Krejcikova, US Open 2025: American Seals Semi-Final Spot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Taylor Fritz, US Open 2025: Serbian Through To The Semis At Flushing Meadows

  5. Who Is Indian Teen Prodigy Maaya Rajeshwaran Revathi? 16-Year-Old Talent Making Heads Roll In USA

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  2. What The Maratha Protesters Did Hours Before The Agitation Ended

  3. Bail Denied: Delhi High Court Rules On Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid In 2020 Violence Case

  4. Manoj Jarange Patil Breaks Fast Unto Death, Mumbai Maratha Protesters Claim 'Win'

  5. Kerala Universities Suffers As Chancellor And Governor Go Head-To-Head

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  2. Burkina Faso Criminalizes Homosexuality, Imposes Two To Five Years Of Imprisonment

  3. Afghanistan Earthquake Kills Over 1,400 In Kunar, Thousands Injured

  4. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Indian Tariffs 'Huge Strategic Harm to America': Former US NSA Jake Sullivan

  2. Wednesday Season 2 Part 2: Release Date, Cast, Episode Titles And Other Details

  3. Heavy Rains Devastate Jammu Region: Two Killed in House Collapse, Major Roads Remain Closed

  4. Horoscope Today, September 3, 2025: Predictions for Leo, Sagittarius, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  5. A Class Of Controversies: How NCERT’s Revised History Curriculum Politicises Education

  6. What We Remember: How Different Versions Of History Attack Past And Present In Kashmir

  7. Not By The Textbook: When History Becomes Propaganda

  8. Trump Accuses Xi Of Conspiring Against US As Putin, Kim Attend Military Parade In China