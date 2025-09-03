Jhelum River Crosses Danger Mark In Kashmir; Authorities Issue Flood Alert

- Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours has led to rising water levels in the river and its tributaries.
The Jhelum River has surpassed its danger level in several parts of Kashmir, prompting authorities to issue a flood alert across the region. Continuous heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours has led to rising water levels in the river and its tributaries.
At Sangam in Anantnag district, the water level exceeded 25 feet, breaching the critical threshold. Similarly, the river at Pampore surpassed the danger mark, raising concerns among residents and officials alike. In Srinagar, the Ram Munshi Bagh gauge recorded a water level of 1585.55 meters, just 0.85 meters below the danger level, indicating a rising trend.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Watch for flood in Anantnag and Baramulla districts, urging residents to stay alert. Local authorities have been mobilized, and emergency response teams are on standby to address any immediate threats.
In response to the escalating situation, loudspeakers at mosques in Bijbehara have been used to alert residents living near the Jhelum River, advising them to evacuate if necessary. The administration has also closed schools in flood-prone areas and suspended traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway due to the rising water levels.
Residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid venturing near riverbanks, and follow instructions from local authorities to ensure their safety.