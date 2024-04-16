National

Several Dead As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River In Srinagar, Rescue Op On | In Pics

At least four people were reported dead and several others were missing after a boat capsize incident in Jhelum river of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday. It is learnt that the boat that overturned in Jhelum river in Srinagar's Gandbal Nowgam area was carrying 26 passengers, including some school students.