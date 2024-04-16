National

Several Dead As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River In Srinagar, Rescue Op On | In Pics

At least four people were reported dead and several others were missing after a boat capsize incident in Jhelum river of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Tuesday. It is learnt that the boat that overturned in Jhelum river in Srinagar's Gandbal Nowgam area was carrying 26 passengers, including some school students.

Boat Capsizes in Jhelum River Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan

Rescuers prepare to search after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

1/5
Boat%20Capsizes%20in%20Jhelum%20River
Boat Capsizes in Jhelum River Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Advertisement

2/5
Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

People watch rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Advertisement

3/5
Boat%20Capsizes%20in%20Jhelum%20River
Boat Capsizes in Jhelum River Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Family members and relatives cry after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

4/5
Boat%20Capsizes%20in%20Jhelum%20River
Boat Capsizes in Jhelum River Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Family members and relatives cry after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Advertisement

5/5
Boat%20Capsizes%20in%20Jhelum%20River
Boat Capsizes in Jhelum River Photo: AP/Mukhtar Khan
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Family members and relatives cry after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sports World LIVE: Barcelona Vs PSG In Champions League QFs; KKR Host RR In IPL
  2. KKR Vs RR, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  3. KKR vs RR, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  4. Salman Khan's Home Firing Incident: Crime Branch Arrests Both Shooters, To Be Presented In Court Today
  5. A Voter’s Right To Know: Is It Absolute?
  6. Elections 2024 LIVE: 'Puja In Sea But No Word On Unemployment,' Says Rahul In Swipe At PM Modi
  7. Sikkim Assembly Election 2024: Date, Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule
  8. Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Election 2024: Voting On April 19, Counting On June 2 | Full Schedule