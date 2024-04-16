Several Dead As Boat Capsizes In Jhelum River In Srinagar, Rescue Op On | In Pics

Rescuers prepare to search after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
People watch rescuers of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) search after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Family members and relatives cry after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Family members and relatives cry after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.
Family members and relatives cry after a boat carrying people including children capsized in Jhelum river on the outskirts of Srinagar, Kashmir.