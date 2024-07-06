OutlookHub

A Taste Of Modern European Cuisine

Simply grab your wine glasses, get your plates ready, and prepare for a gastronomical delight at Mesa Lodhi with Aditi Chakraborty.

Sandeep Namboodiry, Chef Patron, Mesa
info_icon

If you take great pleasure in tasting and exploring new foods, Mesa at Lodhi offers a selection of elaborate tapas and an innovative a la carte menu, which will leave you with an unforgettable dining experience. Infusing classic European dishes with an array of ingredients and cooking techniques, and reinventing all-time favourites, take diners on a delicious culinary journey. Sandeep Namboodiry, Chef-Patron of Mesa, has meticulously crafted a menu that is designed to surprise, delight, and challenge the palate. Showmanship plays a major role in service; from tasting menus that showcase creativity to themed dining experiences, interaction with the chef, sharing your own experiences of tasting ingredients in countries of origin, and learning about trivia associated with the food on the plate.

They collectively form a gastronomical sensation for diners, based on creating a memorable, sensorial experience, aimed to redefine what it means to dine out.

“My post-graduation degree course at Le Cordon Bleu introduced me to authentic French baking and patisserie techniques, which are used extensively in our menu, especially for the tapas, which allows a chef to be free and take creative liberties.”
Sandeep Namboodiry, Chef Patron, Mesa

The culinary wonder @Mesa

Mesa, Aerocity is a state-of-the-art trend-setting restaurant started in 2019, and a favourite hangout for wine enthusiasts and food lovers. Its success prompted the launch of its second branch, Mesa Lodhi, in January 2024. Located at the Lodhi Colony Market, the heart of Delhi’s most sought-after gourmet destinations, Mesa Lodhi has gained popularity for its innovative take on sophisticated European dishes that are suited for the Indian palate.

Authentic European cooking style, techniques, presentation, and the use of special ingredients like a variety of European cheeses, cured and fresh meat, like Belgian pork, lamb from New Zealand, and regional spices and herbs from across the globe, when combined with fresh local ingredients, come together to create an elevated dining experience in a relaxed setting, with a playlist as interesting and fun as the food on offer. The ambience is complimentary to the concept of the food offered. There is a subtle artistry that combines the presentation, style, and final plate.

Rising Trend of Healthy Eating

With more and more people opting for healthy diets, Mesa adapts to modern trends and customized meals keeping in mind healthy options like gluten- free, plant-based, sugar-free options, and uses air frying techniques based on customers’ preferences. The

restaurant prefers farm-fresh, organic, and wholesome, high-quality ingredients based on seasonality that are ethically sourced. The cooking method is innovative. Mesa explores the use of multiple techniques, layering ingredients, creating textures, and infusing flavours inspired by nature while creating food that is a work of art.

A Wine-based Cuisine

Countries like Italy and France are among the pioneers of wine and food pairing. Chef Sandeep and Anam Kalsia, the maître d’hôtel at Mesa Lodhi, believe that cuisine and wine go hand in hand. At Mesa Lodhi, pairing food with wine enhances, enriches, and highlights many tastes and flavours. Customers can select wines by the glass from an extensive selection of wines, which are then dispensed from a machine. As Anam explains, the wine-preserving machines employ advanced technology, utilising nitrogen to flush and seal open wine bottles. This process effectively safeguards the quality of the wine and prevents it from spoiling for an extended period of three to four weeks after opening a bottle. Serving wine dispensed directly from the bottle reduces the cost of ordering fine-quality wine by the glass over delectables.

Signature Wine and Tapas Tasting Menu

Influenced by European cuisine, tapas - an elegant yet fanciful cuisine inspired by art and ingredients and served in tasting proportions - is a major attraction of the restaurant. The experience is all about ordering multiple plates and sharing them with friends while savouring with wines that match the intensity and richness of the meal. Flavours of food are known to awaken certain notes and flavours in wines, which is where the art of pairing comes in.

For Anam and Chef Sandeep, it is not just about a dish on the plate, but a slice of the culture and history of the people, and the country’s food identity.

Duck Éclair

Duck Éclair
info_icon

If you think the words ‘chocolate’ and ‘eclair’ belong exclusively in the same sentence, then Mesa Lodhi’s Duck Éclair will surprise you. The savoury eclair, with its umami flavour, filled with a mixture of spicy plum sauce and duck meat, is a riot. A must-try for those who love to duck in.

Farm to Table

Farm to Table
info_icon

A vegetarian delight put together in the form of a ratatouille. The dish comprises fresh organic vegetables with very few ingredients to enhance the taste and goodness of the vegetables, presented in the form of a plant.

Cured Salmon Salad

Cured Salmon Salad
info_icon

A delicious recipe of cured salmon that is elegant and fresh goes well with a glass of good sparkling wine. The salad plate is a perfect seafood starter that raises the bar of expectation for the main course.

Blue Cheese Baklava

Blue Cheese Baklava
info_icon

An impeccable savoury dish, Blue Cheese Baklava elevates your culinary experience as the soft, creamy blue cheese complements the crunchy, flaky, and light baklava. The Middle Eastern sweet dish has been impeccably crafted into an appetiser that pairs perfectly with wine and other beverages.

Chef’s Tapas and Wine Tasting Menu

Chef’s Tapas and Wine
info_icon

The best way to sample the Mesa experience. Eight signature tapas are paired with four glasses of premium wines. The experience is designed to allow guests to embark on a culinary voyage around the world, one bite at a time.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Women's Asia Cup T20: India Name 15-Member Squad; Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead Team
  2. IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I: India Go Down By 13 Runs Against Zimbabwe; Trail By 0-1 In Series - As It Happened
  3. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: New-Look India Fail Miserably With Bat As Hosts Pull Off 13-Run Win
  4. ENG-W Vs NZ-W, 1st T20I Live Score: New Zealand Chasing 198-Run Target In Southampton
  5. IND Vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Why India Jersey Has Only One Star Instead Of Two - Explained
Football News
  1. Pedri Gonzalez To Miss The Rest Of Euro 2024 As Spain Confirm Knee Injury
  2. English Premier League: Max Kilman Joins West Ham United In £40m Deal
  3. Angola Vs Namibia Final, COSAFA Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch The Summit Clash
  4. UEFA Clears Man City, Man United, Girona And Nice To Play In European Competitions
  5. Brighton Complete £25m Move For Mats Wieffer
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Andy Murray Has Played Last Match As Emma Raducanu Withdraws From Mixed Doubles
  2. Wimbledon 2024: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar Gets Standing Ovation At Centre Court
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Rain Delays Play Again; Alex De Minaur Gets Walkover Into 4th Round
  4. Wimbledon: Andy Murray Gets Emotional Tribute Ahead Of Farewell Match - In Pics
  5. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Battles Past Frances Tiafoe To Enter Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  2. Telangana: In Another Setback, BRS MLA From Gadwal Joins Congress
  3. Hathras Stampede: After Key Accused' Arrest, Cops Probe Political Links, 'Funding' From Party
  4. Key Accused In Hathras Stampede Arrested, Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody
  5. J&K: Two Encounters Break Out In South Kashmir's Kulgam, One Soldier Dead
Entertainment News
  1. Filmmakers Must Focus On Storytelling Instead Of Making Projects Based On Equations, Says Imtiaz Ali
  2. 'Kill' Earns Rs 1.35 Crore On Day One
  3. Hina Khan Embraces Her Cancer Scars After Chemotherapy, Says She Is 'Manifesting' Her Healing
  4. 'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Starrer To Release In Cinemas On THIS Date - Check Announcement Inside
  5. Madonna Pens A Note On Her 'Miraculous Recovery' One Year After She Survived Near-Fatal Septic Shock
US News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  3. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  4. Isha Ambani Stuns In Schiaparelli Saree, Though Not A First For The Fashion House
  5. National Fried Chicken Day: Where To Get Best Fried Chicken Deals On July 6
World News
  1. Birthday Celebration Becomes Tragedy In Kentucky As Mass Shooting Kills Four, Three Critically Injured
  2. Russian Airstrikes Leave Thousands Without Power, Cut Off Water Supply In Ukraine
  3. Target Will Stop Accepting THIS Form Of Payment Starting This Month
  4. Which Neighborhood Has New York’s Youngest, Wealthiest And Oldest Population? | Latest Update By DCP Reveals Census Data
  5. 'Dead, Buried': UK PM Starmer To Scrap Conservative's Rwanda Deal
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Six-Storey Building Collapses In Gujarat's Surat, Many Feared Trapped; Second Encounter In J&K's Kulgam Underway
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France, Spain Advance To Euro Semis; Djokovic, Swiatek In Action At Wimbledon