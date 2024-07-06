A Taste Of Modern European Cuisine

Countries like Italy and France are among the pioneers of wine and food pairing. Chef Sandeep and Anam Kalsia, the maître d’hôtel at Mesa Lodhi, believe that cuisine and wine go hand in hand. At Mesa Lodhi, pairing food with wine enhances, enriches, and highlights many tastes and flavours. Customers can select wines by the glass from an extensive selection of wines, which are then dispensed from a machine. As Anam explains, the wine-preserving machines employ advanced technology, utilising nitrogen to flush and seal open wine bottles. This process effectively safeguards the quality of the wine and prevents it from spoiling for an extended period of three to four weeks after opening a bottle. Serving wine dispensed directly from the bottle reduces the cost of ordering fine-quality wine by the glass over delectables.