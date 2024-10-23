'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation

Israeli settlers, including ministers from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's cabinet, gathered on the Gaza border Monday, advocating for the re-establishment of settlements in the war-torn Palestinian enclave. Israel withdrew its military and settlers from Gaza in 2005, after a 38-year occupation.
The event, titled "Preparing to Settle in Gaza", was organised by members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party and the Nahala organisation, a group of ideological settlers in the occupied West Bank.
The event was held in a closed military zone, under army protection. Smoke was seen rising in Gaza, and artillery sounds were heard in the distance.
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir joined communal dancing and was hailed by many as the next prime minister, according to the Middle East Eye.
Ben-Gvir stated that Hamas-led attacks in southern Israel on 7 October last year, which killed approximately 1,200 Israelis, had changed Israelis' mindset. "We are the owners of this land," he said. "They understand that when Israel acts like the rightful owners of this land, that is what brings results."
He told his audience that Israel would "encourage emigration" of Palestinians from Gaza. "It's the best and most moral solution, not by force but by telling them: 'We're giving you the option, leave to other countries, the Land of Israel is ours'," he said.
Most world powers deem settlements built in territory seized in the 1967 war as illegal under international law. Settlement expansion is seen as an obstacle to peace, encroaching on land envisioned for a Palestinian state.
Israel disputes this view, citing Biblical and historical ties to the land, alongside security concerns.
According to Israeli news site Walla, such initiatives may complicate Israel's defence in International Court of Justice (ICJ) cases, given international law deems settlements in occupied territories illegal.
Meanwhile, Israel's war on Gaza continues to kill more people and leaves behind a trail of destruction. In Gaza, at least 42,792 people have been killed and 100,412 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7, 2023.