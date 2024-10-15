Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Indian Cinema

In the next decade, the anti-heroes continued to roar. “On an average, the commercial industry in the 1980s produced about 130 films annually,” writes Ajanta Sircar in Framing the Nation. “Of these, roughly nine per cent were commercially successful. The love-story and the anti-hero genres, however, consistently produced at least one major hit each year, right through the decade.” Unlike the ’70s though, here the fathers played more visible—and complicated—roles. Take, for instance, Shakti (1982), where the father (Dilip Kumar), a cop, is so self-righteous that he doesn’t even save his abducted son (Bachchan), who becomes a resentful gangster. Or Ardh Satya (1983), whose hero (Om Puri) has grown up seeing his father, a constable, assault his mother. Unable to protect her, this ‘impotent’ man lives with his anger as an adult when, as a cop, he sees his seniors, like his father, violating their duties. And it’s the metaphorical father in Karma (1986), played by Kumar, a police officer, who enlists three wrong men—convicts in his jail—to do the right thing.