Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept

A boat carrying Rohingya refugees anchors near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia, as the sun sets Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.
Acehnese men, left, hand out relief goods for Rohingya Muslims stranded on a boat anchored in the waters near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia.
An Acehnese man examines a boat carrying Rohingya Muslims anchored in the waters near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia.
A paramedic examines the health condition of young girl as she lies on the deck of a boat carrying Rohingya Muslims in the waters near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia.
A young girl is evacuated from the boat carrying Rohingya Muslims due to her medical condition, in the waters near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia.
A Rohingya refugee weeps as she sits on the deck of a boat anchored in the waters near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia.
A young Rohingya girl sits on the deck of a refugee boat anchored in the waters near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia.
Rohingya refugee children sit on the deck of their boat anchored in the waters near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia.
Rohingya refugees rest in their boat anchored in the waters near the coast of Labuhan Haji, Aceh province, Indonesia.