Football

ISL Clubs Sign 13 Reliance Foundation Young Champs Graduates From 2024 Batch

One of the standout graduates, Priyansh Dubey, recently represented the India U-20 national team at the SAFF U-20 Championship and the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers

football Reliance Foundation Young Champs
Reliance Foundation Young Champs Graduates From 2024 Batch Photo: Special arrangement
info_icon

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy’s batch of 2024 will be taking their first steps in professional football with 13 graduates signing with various clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) as well as state leagues. (More Football News)

Out of these 13 graduates, five players have secured contracts with the first teams of ISL clubs, while seven others have signed with the reserve teams of ISL clubs. Alan Saji and Sanatomba Yanglem will be part of FC Goa, while Supratim Das (Mumbai City FC), Subham Bhattacharya (Odisha FC), and Priyansh Dubey (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) have also earned spots in the first teams of their respective ISL clubs. 

The seven graduates who will represent the reserve teams of ISL clubs include Karthick Thirumalai and Malhar Mohol (Chennaiyin FC), Prantik Saha and Harsh Palande (Bengaluru FC), Narendra Naik (Odisha FC), Shubhadip Pandit (Mohammedan SC), and Mihir Mohite (Mumbai City FC). Additionally, another graduate Mihir Mohite has also signed an amateur contract for Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC celebrate after their second goal against FC Goa - ISL/FSDL
Indian Super League 2024-25: Karelis, Van Nieff Score As Mumbai City FC Beat Goa 2-1 At Fatorda

BY Outlook Sports Desk

These young talents earned their professional contracts on the back of standout performances across various competitions, including the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), where they showcased their skills and potential. Over the past few seasons, 39 graduates from RFYC have earned professional contracts with Indian clubs.

Speaking about the signings, Robert Roelofsen, Head of Youth Development, RFYC, said, “Some of these players have been at RFYC from the start and have had to wait for their moment to shine. Every player has had to work extremely hard to get to the stage they have reached. Their hard work is an example to any young football player looking to make their mark in the professional game in India.”

One of the standout graduates, Priyansh Dubey, recently represented the India U-20 national team at the SAFF U-20 Championship and the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Noticing his potential, Mohun Bagan Super Giant offered the 18 year old a place in their squad. Expressing his gratitude, Dubey said: “Making my national team debut was a special moment in my career, and RFYC has played a crucial role in that journey. The guidance from experienced coaches and the supportive environment has immensely helped me grow both on and off the field. RFYC has prepared me to compete at the highest level and helped me fulfil my dream of representing India.”

In addition to Priyansh, three other RFYC graduates—Mohammed Sanan and Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh (U-23) and Aarush Hari (U-17)—have also represented India in various age-group national teams over the last couple of years.

The growing number of RFYC graduates securing professional contracts highlights the academy's ongoing commitment to identifying and nurturing young football talent across India. RFYC continues to empower these players to realize their potential both on and off the pitch, contributing to the development of Indian football.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs Oman LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Tilak, Ayush Steady The Ship After Wickets | IND-77/2 In 8 Overs
  2. Zimbabwe Scale Highest T20I Score Of All Time With 344/4 As Records Tumble In Nairobi
  3. India Vs Australia: Brett Lee Recommends This Fiery Pacer If Mohammed Shami Is Unavailable
  4. IND-A Vs OMA, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: Oman Elect To Bat - Check Playing XIs
  5. India Vs New Zealand: Rohit Sharma And Co Practice Hard In Pune Ahead Of 2nd Test - In Pics
Football News
  1. ISL Clubs Sign 13 Reliance Foundation Young Champs Graduates From 2024 Batch
  2. RB Leipzig Vs Liverpool Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Matchday 3
  3. Aston Villa 2-0 Bologna: Unai Emery & Jhon Duran’s Frustration - A Passion for Playing In Victory
  4. Chennaiyin FC Vs FC Goa Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  5. Champions League: Nuri Sahin Calls Substitutions A 'Mistake' In Dortmund's 2-5 Collapse Against Real Madrid
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: Harmanpreet, Fulton Vow To 'Experiment In Second Game Too'
  2. India Vs Germany Hockey Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Bilateral Series Match 2
  3. India 0-2 Germany: IND Lose First Match In Delhi Since 2014, Trail 1-0 In Two-match Series - In Pics
  4. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  5. IND 0-2 GER, 1st Hockey Test: India Go Down Tamely To Enterprising Germans In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Preparations Are Underway Ahead Of Cyclone Dana Landfall
  3. India Supports Dialogue And Diplomacy, Not War: PM Modi At BRICS Summit
  4. Book Excerpt: Marital Rape And The Supreme Court
  5. Mumbai Police Makes 11th Arrest In Baba Siddique Murder Case
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  2. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  3. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  4. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  5. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
World News
  1. Modi-Xi Meeting: A Tentative First Step Toward Restoring Ties
  2. Turkey: 3 Dead As Terror Attack Targets Aerospace Company In Ankara
  3. Rohingya Muslims Stranded Off Sea As Indonesia Refuses To Accept
  4. 'Preparing To Settle In Gaza': Israeli Settlers' Call For Re-Occupation
  5. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 7 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested