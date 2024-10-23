ISL Clubs Sign 13 Reliance Foundation Young Champs Graduates From 2024 Batch

Reliance Foundation Young Champs (RFYC) academy’s batch of 2024 will be taking their first steps in professional football with 13 graduates signing with various clubs in the Indian Super League (ISL) as well as state leagues. (More Football News)
Out of these 13 graduates, five players have secured contracts with the first teams of ISL clubs, while seven others have signed with the reserve teams of ISL clubs. Alan Saji and Sanatomba Yanglem will be part of FC Goa, while Supratim Das (Mumbai City FC), Subham Bhattacharya (Odisha FC), and Priyansh Dubey (Mohun Bagan Super Giant) have also earned spots in the first teams of their respective ISL clubs.
The seven graduates who will represent the reserve teams of ISL clubs include Karthick Thirumalai and Malhar Mohol (Chennaiyin FC), Prantik Saha and Harsh Palande (Bengaluru FC), Narendra Naik (Odisha FC), Shubhadip Pandit (Mohammedan SC), and Mihir Mohite (Mumbai City FC). Additionally, another graduate Mihir Mohite has also signed an amateur contract for Mumbai City FC.
These young talents earned their professional contracts on the back of standout performances across various competitions, including the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL), where they showcased their skills and potential. Over the past few seasons, 39 graduates from RFYC have earned professional contracts with Indian clubs.
Speaking about the signings, Robert Roelofsen, Head of Youth Development, RFYC, said, “Some of these players have been at RFYC from the start and have had to wait for their moment to shine. Every player has had to work extremely hard to get to the stage they have reached. Their hard work is an example to any young football player looking to make their mark in the professional game in India.”
One of the standout graduates, Priyansh Dubey, recently represented the India U-20 national team at the SAFF U-20 Championship and the AFC U-20 Asian Cup Qualifiers.
Noticing his potential, Mohun Bagan Super Giant offered the 18 year old a place in their squad. Expressing his gratitude, Dubey said: “Making my national team debut was a special moment in my career, and RFYC has played a crucial role in that journey. The guidance from experienced coaches and the supportive environment has immensely helped me grow both on and off the field. RFYC has prepared me to compete at the highest level and helped me fulfil my dream of representing India.”
In addition to Priyansh, three other RFYC graduates—Mohammed Sanan and Chingangbam Shivaldo Singh (U-23) and Aarush Hari (U-17)—have also represented India in various age-group national teams over the last couple of years.
The growing number of RFYC graduates securing professional contracts highlights the academy's ongoing commitment to identifying and nurturing young football talent across India. RFYC continues to empower these players to realize their potential both on and off the pitch, contributing to the development of Indian football.