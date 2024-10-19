Indian Super League 2024-25: Karelis, Van Nieff Score As Mumbai City FC Beat Goa 2-1 At Fatorda

Mumbai City FC took all three points after beating hosts FC Goa 2-1 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margoa on Saturday, October 19. (More Football News)
Nikas Karelis' 21st minute bullet header and Youll van Nieff's strike 19 minutes later to double the lead was enough for the visitors to win against Manolo Marques' men.
The game started off on a very decent note, with both teams slowly getting into the groove of the match.
However, a brilliant ball from Youll van Nieff was headed in by Nikos Karelis to give Mumbai their first goal of the evening in the 21st minute.
One turned two 19 minutes later when van Nieff made it 2-0 for the visitors, just minutes before half-time.
Manolo Marquez's men got one back, with Armando Sadiku's penalty in the 55th minute, but was not enough to take any points from the game.
FC Goa will next face Chennaiyin FC on Saturday, October 26, while Mumbai FC will take on Odisha FC at home on Sunday, October 27.