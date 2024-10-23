Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs

Thailand captain Austin Lazarus won the toss and elected to bat first against Indonesia in Gelephu, Bhutan on Wednesday (October 23, 2024) in the first semi-final of the quadrangular series also involving hosts Bhutan and Maldives. (More Cricket News)
Playing XIs
Thailand: Akshaykumar Yadav (wk), Chaloemwong Chatphaisan, Yodsak Saranonnakkun, Austin Lazarus (c), Jandre Coetzee, Satarut Rungrueang, Mukesh Thakur, Nopphon Senamontree, Kamron Senamontree, Anucha Kalasi, Sarawut Maliwan.
Indonesia: Ahmad Ramdoni (wk), Dharma Kesuma, Danilson Hawoe (c), Gede Priandana, Julang Dzulfikar, Ketut Artawan, Dewa Wiswi, Maxi Koda, Gede Arta, Apriliandi Rahayu, Febrianto Heo.
The second semi-final pits Bhutan against Maldives, and will be played in the afternoon at 2pm. The final is on Friday, October 25.
Thailand beat Indonesia by six wickets in their previous encounter in the Bhutan Quadrangular T20I series. Thailand chased down a target of 87 runs with 39 balls to spare in match 4 of the series. While Thai skipper Austin Lazarus stayed not out at 44 off 36 balls in the chase, left-arm medium-pacer Jandre Coetzee was adjudged the Player of the Match for snaring five wickets for just 10 runs in three overs.
The match is being live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It is not being telecast on any TV channel in India.