Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It

In a unique campaign stop in Pennsylvania on Sunday, former President Donald Trump, 78, visited a McDonald's where he served up french fries while rallying support ahead of the upcoming US presidential elections.
Trump's stunt at the McDonald's comes days after his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris revealed that she worked at a McDonald's over 40 years ago while addressing voters.
But several people in the US have called out Trump for this public stunt calling it 'fake' as some of them shared images on microblogging site X that the particular store was closed on the day Trump claimed to have served customers.
During his visit, Trump distributed fries to supporters through the drive-through window of the McDonald's located just outside Philadelphia.
Wearing a black-and-yellow apron over a white shirt and red tie, Trump was spotted dipping baskets of potatoes into hot oil and sprinkling them with salt.
In a post on X, Trump wrote, "I like this job," Trump said. "I'm having a lot of fun here."
"I've always wanted to work at Mcdonald's," he added while speaking on a video.
Donald Trump On Opponent Kamala Harris
Even at this campaign, Trump didn't leave a chance to ignore his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris, who celebrated her 60th birthday that day.
Taking a jab at Harris, Trump claimed that her previous statement about working at McDonald's was a “phony story.”
Trump humorously noted, "I've now worked for 15 minutes more than Kamala at McDonald's."
When informed by reporters about Harris's birthday, he offered her well wishes, adding, "I think I'll get her some flowers," followed by , "Maybe I'll get her some fries."
With the presidential election just over two weeks away, both candidates are focusing their efforts on critical swing states.
Social Media Users Claim It Was Staged
Soon after Trump shared images of his stint at McDonald's, several social media users shared an image of a circular from outside that particular outlet which said that the branch was closed for the day and Trump's gig was staged.
One X user in a post shared the circular and wrote, "So the place wasn’t even open. It was all staged and fake. He didn’t work for real at a McDonalds. It was a staged fraud just like every other event."
The circular claimed that the McDonald's outlet was closed on Sunday "to accommodate a visit at the request of former President Trump and his campaign".
The circular reportedly read, "While we are not a political organization, we proudly open our doors to everyone and as a locally owned and operated location, this visit provides a unique opportunity to shine a light on the positive impact of small businesses here in Feasterville. We're equally honored to share the significance of what 1 in 8 Americans have experienced: that a job at McDonald's is more than just a job. It's a pathway to critical skills development and meaningful career opportunities."
Some other users also shared images of the cars and drivers rehearsing as part of the scene for Trump's stint.