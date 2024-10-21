Odisha’s Vision For Industrial Growth Shines At Mumbai, Sparks Global Investor Interest

Odisha's ambitious plans for industrial growth and investment took center stage during a successful roadshow in Mumbai, the second stop of its global investment roadshow following Delhi. Led by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, this high-profile event further advanced preparations for the marquee Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

Building on the momentum of the Delhi roadshow, the Mumbai event attracted top industry leaders and influential business figures, who engaged in strategic discussions centered on Odisha’s burgeoning investment landscape. Chief Minister Majhi, in his keynote address, outlined Odisha’s rapid transformation into a hub for skill-driven industries, emphasizing sectors such as IT, textiles, renewable energy, plastic, chemicals and petrochemicals.

The Chief Minister’s engagements included one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists . These discussions explored potential collaborations in key sectors, solidifying Odisha’s position as a preferred investment destination for both national and international investors.

Key Highlights from the Mumbai Roadshow:

High-level business engagements with top leaders across IT, chemicals, petrochemicals, manufacturing, plastic and renewable energy sectors.

Highlighted ongoing initiatives such as food processing parks, garment manufacturing clusters, and the expansion of multimodal logistics hubs.

Odisha’s alignment with national growth strategies such as the Purvodaya Yojana, ensuring it plays a pivotal role in India’s overall economic development.

The roadshow, which followed the Delhi event, positioned Odisha as a critical player in India’s industrial growth narrative. Shri Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha, set the context with an opening address, followed by a detailed presentation by Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries, outlining the state’s industrial strengths and opportunities. Odisha’s comprehensive infrastructure plan, world-class Skilling Ecosystem, and strategic location were key talking points.

Reflecting on Odisha’s growing industrial might, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi said, " Odisha offers immense opportunities with its business-friendly environment, demonstrated through recognition in the BRAP 2022. With initiatives like the Single Window Clearance System and GO-SWIFT, the state ensures streamlined investment processes. Its strategic location on India’s eastern coast, robust infrastructure, and access to global markets make it a hub for industrial growth. Odisha’s skilled workforce, combined with strong governance, invites investors to join a vibrant ecosystem and participate in the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025.”