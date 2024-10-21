OutlookHub

Odisha’s Vision For Industrial Growth Shines At Mumbai, Sparks Global Investor Interest

High-Level Engagements Set the Stage for Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025

Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025
Utkarsh Odisha- Make in Odisha Conclave 2025
info_icon

Odisha's ambitious plans for industrial growth and investment took center stage during a successful roadshow in Mumbai, the second stop of its global investment roadshow following Delhi. Led by Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, this high-profile event further advanced preparations for the marquee Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, in Bhubaneswar.

Building on the momentum of the Delhi roadshow, the Mumbai event attracted top industry leaders and influential business figures, who engaged in strategic discussions centered on Odisha’s burgeoning investment landscape. Chief Minister Majhi, in his keynote address, outlined Odisha’s rapid transformation into a hub for skill-driven industries, emphasizing sectors such as IT, textiles, renewable energy, plastic, chemicals and petrochemicals.

The Chief Minister’s engagements included one-on-one meetings with leading industrialists . These discussions explored potential collaborations in key sectors, solidifying Odisha’s position as a preferred investment destination for both national and international investors.

Key Highlights from the Mumbai Roadshow:

  • High-level business engagements with top leaders across IT, chemicals, petrochemicals, manufacturing, plastic and renewable energy sectors.

  • Highlighted ongoing initiatives such as food processing parks, garment manufacturing clusters, and the expansion of multimodal logistics hubs.

  • Odisha’s alignment with national growth strategies such as the Purvodaya Yojana, ensuring it plays a pivotal role in India’s overall economic development.

The roadshow, which followed the Delhi event, positioned Odisha as a critical player in India’s industrial growth narrative. Shri Manoj Ahuja, Chief Secretary of the Government of Odisha, set the context with an opening address, followed by a detailed presentation by Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary of Industries, outlining the state’s industrial strengths and opportunities. Odisha’s comprehensive infrastructure plan, world-class Skilling Ecosystem, and strategic location were key talking points.

Reflecting on Odisha’s growing industrial might, Hon'ble Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Majhi said, " Odisha offers immense opportunities with its business-friendly environment, demonstrated through recognition in the BRAP 2022. With initiatives like the Single Window Clearance System and GO-SWIFT, the state ensures streamlined investment processes. Its strategic location on India’s eastern coast, robust infrastructure, and access to global markets make it a hub for industrial growth. Odisha’s skilled workforce, combined with strong governance, invites investors to join a vibrant ecosystem and participate in the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave 2025.”

Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries
Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries
info_icon

Hon'ble Shri Sampad Chandra Swain, Minister of Industries, emphasized Odisha’s strategic advantages," Odisha, with its rich heritage and strategic location on India’s eastern coast, is poised for transformation into a modern industrial hub. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and aligned with the “Purvodaya Yojana,” Odisha is central to India’s growth. The state offers a seamless business environment through initiatives like garment manufacturing clusters, food processing parks, and logistics hubs. Odisha invites industries to leverage its robust infrastructure, skilled workforce, and supportive government policies. The upcoming Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 in Bhubaneswar will be a vital platform to explore partnerships and drive Odisha's industrial progress.

On the second day of Chief Minister Majhi’s visit to Mumbai, the roadshow concluded with an interactive session where he shared insights into Odisha’s transformative vision for industrial growth. He underscored the state’s investor-friendly policies and laid out the roadmap for the Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, inviting global investors to explore the unique opportunities that Odisha offers.

With the successful completion of the Mumbai roadshow, more than 500 attendees, including business leaders, witnessed Odisha’s potential to attract investment. Odisha has laid a strong foundation for what is expected to be a landmark investment summit. The Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 promises to attract top global businesses and secure major investments across key sectors, cementing Odisha’s reputation as a premier industrial and innovation hub.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India A Vs UAE LIVE Score, Emerging Asia Cup 2024: Abhishek Sharma Slams 20-ball Half-century | IND-A 87/2 (8)
  2. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Taijul Islam Leads Tigers Comeback - Data Debrief
  3. India A Vs UAE, Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 Toss Update: IND-A Asked To Bowl First - Check Playing 11s
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. IND Vs NZ: Mohammed Siraj Faces Pressure Test After Claiming Just 19 Wickets In 13 Matches At Home
Football News
  1. Jamshedpur FC Vs Hyderabad FC Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Goddard Pulls One Back For Visitors | JFC 2-1 HFC
  2. AC Milan Vs Club Brugge, Champions League: Rossoneri Show 'Signs Of Growth' - Fonseca
  3. PSG Vs PSV, UEFA Champions League: Luis Enrique Not Ignoring Eindhoven Test
  4. UEFA Champions League 2024-25, Matchday 3 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch All 18 Matches
  5. Virgil Van Dijk Transfer Update: Liverpool Captain Confirms Contract Talks Opened
Tennis News
  1. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  3. Pan Pacific Open 2024: Live Streaming, Top Players, Schedule, Prize Money - All You Need To Know About The WTA Event
  4. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  5. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
Hockey News
  1. Commonwealth Games 2026: Hockey Set To Be Axed From Glasgow Event As CGF, FIH Remain Mum
  2. India Vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series, Match 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Clash
  3. India Vs Germany: Varun Kumar Returns To Indian Squad; Hardik Singh Misses Out - Check Who's In
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: India Stun Great Britain With 6-4 Victory
  5. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bahraich Violence: 104 Arrests So Far; HC Grants 15 Days To Residents With Demolition Notice To Reply To PWD
  2. J&K: Protests Break Out Against Pakistan Following Terror Attack In Ganderbal
  3. Day In Pics: October 21, 2024
  4. Congress' Priyanka Gandhi To File Nomination For Wayanad Bypoll On Oct 23; Kharge, Rahul To Be Present
  5. Cyclone Dana To Make Landfall In Odisha, West Bengal; IMD Predicts Severe Weather This Week
Entertainment News
  1. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  2. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  3. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  4. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  5. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
US News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  4. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  5. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
World News
  1. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  2. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  3. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  4. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  5. Muizzu Takes 'Necessary Steps' To Introduce UPI In Maldives To Boost Economy
Latest Stories
  1. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
  2. Pakistan Passes Controversial Judicial Reform Bill | All About The 26th Constitutional Amendment
  3. India & China Agree To Restart Border Patrolling Along LAC In Eastern Ladakh
  4. PAK-A Vs OMN Highlights, Emerging Teams Asia Cup: Pakistan Shaheen Beat Oman By 74 Runs
  5. Indigenous Senator Heckles King Charles At Australian Parliament House
  6. PKL 11: Arjun Deshwal Headlines Jaipur Pink Panthers' Thrilling Win Over Bengal Warriorz
  7. PKL 11: All-Round Gujarat Giants Pip Bengaluru Bulls 36-32 In Hyderabad
  8. Bangladesh Vs South Africa, 1st Test, Day 1 Highlights: Bowlers Lead BAN Fightback After SA Bundle Hosts For Just 106